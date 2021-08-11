Lions Culture Change Could Be as Simple as Adding Jamaal Williams

The Detroit Lions have gone about trying to flip an entire culture again this offseason, and a big way they are going to accomplish that feat is with the players they bring into the mix.

A coaching staff and front office can only do so much, but it’s on the players to hold each other accountable and bring the right mindset to the field every single day they go to work. Detroit’s new running back Jamaal Williams is the best example of that on the team in training camp.

While watching camp practice, it’s hard to miss Williams. He’s the first one on the field, and brings his spirit with him when he enters. Immediately, he grabs a football and begins to work his way around, playing catch and interacting with fans. Williams continues this for the entire length of the field, putting smiles on plenty of faces along the way.

Not only is he a quick fan favorite as a result of this, but he sets the tone on the field with his teammates. Players seem to enjoy having Williams in the mix and seem to genuinely enjoy his fun-loving spirit on the field. These acts, while small, help to bring things together for the team and the fanbase.

Already a bright star thanks to his solid play in the league, Williams is continually proving what an asset he will be to the entire operation this season. The Lions appear to be much better off having him on the roster for the future, and he could be a game-changer as a result.

How Jamaal Williams Can Flip Lions’ Culture Himself

While it might be overstating things to say that Williams himself could be the biggest difference maker, it’s clear that he is the type of guy that can bring an entire locker room together. When the season gets tough and the dog days of camp and the year come up, having a great personality to fall back on is huge for the franchise. It’s been a while since the Lions have had a player who can galvanize the locker room in the way Williams can, so it will be fun to see where the team goes from here with their new star player.

For a long time, there has been a culture of negativity hanging around the Lions. Players like Williams don’t seem to much care about the past, and show with these acts they are only focused on the future.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

Not only does Williams have life in his legs, but he has life in his spirit. While many might discount the role that can play for the team, it’s very clear that he is going to change the game in terms of culture, perhaps on his own.

