3 Teams Try to Lure Jamaal Williams From Lions in Free Agency: Report

The Detroit Lions have a big decision to make with regards to what player they bring back first, and an answer could be coming early ahead of free agency with regards to this.

Running back Jamaal Williams is a player that the Lions have to make a choice on, and Williams and the team could have mutual interest in a deal. There are, however, other teams that could be involved in his market.

Tyler Dunne of GoLongTV.com revealed the latest on Williams and his market. As he reported, there is interest between him and the Lions, but three other teams are lurking from the AFC.

Free agency nugget to pass along. There’s mutual interest in Jamaal Williams returning to Detroit, but a source told me today that Buffalo, Cincinnati and the New York Jets are all very interested in the running back. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing TDs last year. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) March 11, 2023

The story with Williams is not unlike what the team heard early on with defensive end John Cominsky. Interest elsewhere, but mutual interest in a reunion with Detroit. Only time will tell if the sides can come together for a deal.

The Bills, Bengals and Jets would all make sense as suitors for Williams. Buffalo is looking for a ground game upgrade, as are the Bengals. New York, meanwhile, is trying to woo quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Having one of his favorite players at running back in Williams would seemingly not hurt their case.

Williams does represent an important player for the Lions who is one of their top emotional leaders, so only time will tell what kind of deal the sides can reach, and if some other team intervenes.

Jamaal Williams Deal Could Come Soon for Lions

The biggest move to start this offseason for Detroit could be coming soon with Williams, and it does sound as if the Lions are interested in keeping the running back around.

It’s seemed like the Lions and Williams were heading for a return, and that could be the case in the coming days.

As Brad Holmes explained last week at the NFL combine on Wednesday, March 1, a deal with Williams could be the first order of business for the offseason, and there could be mutual interest in making something happen.

Brad Holmes: There’s a “mutual interest” between the Lions and UFA running back Jamaal Williams pic.twitter.com/ZIUWE7tgry — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) March 1, 2023

“We’re having discussions now currently. We’re saving discussions with all of our UFA’s who are on expiring deals. There’s a mutual interest to hopefully get him back, and we still have (D’Andre) Swift as a free agent,” Holmes said as shown in Bianchi’s tweet.

It seems it might only be a matter of time now before a deal is done, and that’s good news for the Lions and their franchise. They will simply have to see what Williams will decide in the end.

Jamaal Williams Said He Wants Lions Deal

What does Williams want to do? For his part, it sounded last month as if he preferred to stick with the Lions all things considered.

Williams has found a home in Detroit the last two seasons, rushing for a total of 1,667 yards and 20 touchdowns while also becoming one of the team’s best culture fits. With that in mind, it isn’t a shock to hear that Williams wants to stay with the team in free agency.

Speaking to Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Williams sent a message to Detroit’s front office. As he said, he wants to get an agreement done, stay long-term in Detroit and move forward so he can get back to the business of the game.

“I really just want to stay with Detroit, if I can. Really just stay here and make my mark here. I really want to finish (my career) here if I could. I understand it’s a business and the team has to do what’s best for them and I have to do what’s best for me, too, but I just really want us to come to a mutual agreement and just get it done and just get back to playing football,” Williams said in Twentyman’s piece.

The future of Williams has been a hot topic ever since the season concluded, with many opining that the Lions needed to prioritize a return for the running back, especially after his record-breaking season.

Williams is a major culture fit for the team’s locker room as well, given the passion he puts toward being a team leader. Add it up and it seems he is the whole package for a Lions team that has needed what he has brought to the table the last few seasons.

Hearing Williams wants to return strongly and prefers to get a deal done should make Lions fans feel good ahead of the offseason. Only time will tell if a deal can get done.