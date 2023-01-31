‘Never Satisfied’ Lions’ RB Jamaal Williams Sets Sights on Bigger Goals

The Detroit Lions had a very significant moment in franchise history this season when Jamaal Williams passed Barry Sanders for most touchdowns in a single season.

Williams was very productive during the 2022 season, grabbing 17 touchdowns to beat Sanders’ record of 16 set back in 1991. Such an accomplishment could be enough for many players in a career, but many players don’t have the motivation of Williams.

Reflecting on the accomplishment with Good Morning Football, Williams explained that he is not satisfied at all with breaking Sanders’ record. Instead, he wants to continue to take things to the next level in his career while being even more ambitious.

Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' touchdown record for the Lions… and he says he's still hungry 😤 @jswaggdaddy pic.twitter.com/HlfzttEMAF — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 31, 2023

“I’m grateful and I’m hungry. I’m humble. My curse is I’m never satisfied. I don’t want to keep this as one of the highs of my life right now. He’s a great player. I’m just grateful to be in the same category as him. For me to break his record, I just give thanks to God. I give thanks to my uncle, my trainer. Year six of this thing, every year we’re doing our goals. To get some of them off there, it’s great. Now I got more goals to try to be even better. I just can’t wait. I’m just never satisfied. I don’t like feeling content,” Williams said in the interview.

Williams is going to be working hard in the coming months to ensure he is in the best shape as he can be to take down some more records in the future, and give himself a chance to be as good as he can be on the field.

To hear he isn’t satisfied should be music to ears of Lions fans, who will want to see Williams back and chasing even more records and elite seasons in Detroit.

Relive Williams’ History-Making Week 18

Williams’ outburst in Week 18 of the 2022 season helped pave the way for him to break the mark set by Sanders 32 years ago on the field.

Against the Packers in a 20-16 win, Williams carried the Detroit offense on his back with a pair of touchdowns on the night. Though he only went for 72 yards on the ground, both of his scores were absolutely clutch for the Lions, including the last one which set the record for touchdowns in a season for a Lions running back with 16.

Before that, Williams had gotten himself in the end zone to tie the record on a first-and-goal situation with a very short run.

.@jswaggdaddy ties the 🐐 with his 16th rushing touchdown of the year!#DETvsGB | 📺 NBC pic.twitter.com/rwd9ed0QAL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 9, 2023

Williams has been a fantastic addition to the team, and he’s a big reason the Lions were gritty on offense all season long. This offseason, the team needs to re-sign the impending free agent in order to keep him in the mix for the future.

Sanders Praised Williams for Record Performance

Sanders held the team touchdown record since 1991, but Williams shattered it with his two touchdown performance in Green Bay, and hard running all season long.

As expected, Sanders had a response and it was nothing but class from the Hall of Fame running back to Williams. As he said, Williams deserved praise for being a major part of Detroit’s success this season.

“Hey Jamaal, Barry Sanders here. I just wanted to congratulate you on an awesome year and for breaking my record, which was the most rushing touchdowns by a Detroit Lion in a single season. Awesome job man. You’ve been a big part of the success this year and I know you’re just getting started. Great job,” Sanders said in the post.

Sanders is one of the classiest former Lions around, and this response merely proves it to be the case. He could have easily been very sad about his own record being broken, but instead, he chose the positive approach with the team and Williams.

Williams will have his sights on even better performances in the future, which is something that is inspiring to see.