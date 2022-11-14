Jamaal Williams Sends Message After Lions Big Win

The Detroit Lions have won two games in a row for the first time since the 2020 season, but the work is far from over for the team moving forward.

Running back Jamaal Williams understands that. Even as excited as Williams was about the win, he seemed to know that the team managed to get it by being rock solid when the chips were down.

Speaking to the media after the game on Sunday, November 13, Williams explained that the win in Chicago validates all the hard work the Lions have put in up to this point, and it was nice to see it pay off.

“It just shows our dedication and just staying with it. I feel like now finally like our effort and everything and just staying in the game doing our best trying to just execute finally paid off this time and now we came up with the dub,” he said.

Williams has long been preaching that the team needed to stick with the plan and not be splintered in the wake of losses. It seems that the Lions took that notion to heart in a big way in this game.

Moving forward, how does Williams see the team getting more wins? As he said, finding a way to maintain the same attitude moving forward.

“Same way we went through these last two. Keep working hard, get the details down on what we need to do to get ready for the game and make sure we go out there and execute as a team and complement each other,” he said.

Ever the optimist, Williams continues to lead with his own play, having scored the game-winning touchdown for Detroit. His teammates would be wise to listen to his words and hop on board the rest of the way.

Williams: Lions Must Get Back to Work Now

Specifically, Williams had a message for his teammates. As he said, he is thankful for what they were able to do and how much fight they have showed.

Even such, he had a message for them. Don’t get too complacent after the win, because there’s more hard work to come that could pay off in more wins in the future.

“Glad we got to do it. I’m glad we go into another week, but now, it’s just trying to get it going again. I’m just proud of how my team worked today, and we just got a lot more to go. So we’re dedicated, ready to go and we’re ready to get back to it next week,” he said to the media.

Williams’ words seem to echo the sentiment of his head coach after the game, which shows the team is committed to pulling in the right direction moving forward.

Williams Sends Message to Teammates After Game

Not only does Williams want to see more wins from the Lions, he obviously thinks it’s possible given how galvanized his teammates have been on the field lately. Following the win, he took time to give them a shout-out for their work.

“I just want to give a shoutout to all my teammates, man. Y’all worked so hard. You don’t understand how hard they worked. I’m just grateful for my teammates and how hard they worked and what we’ve done, so it’s a great team win. We got more to come,” Williams said.

Certainly, Lions fans will love the camaraderie, and hope there is indeed more to come for the team. If Williams can keep the team together, that’s not going to be a problem at all.