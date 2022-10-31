‘We Good:’ Jamaal Williams Builds up Lions Following Tough Defeat

The Detroit Lions have struggled on offense, but they broke loose again in a big way during Week 8’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Early in the game, the Lions were carving up Miami left and right to the tune of a 27-17 halftime lead. Then, the second half came around. The old Lions returned from the last two weeks, making mistakes and penalties. Detroit didn’t score in the second half in a 31-27 defeat.

Still, Williams isn’t ready to give in. As he told the media after the game on October 30, the second-half struggles cost the team in a major way, but the team is still ready to bounce back from the frustration.

“I just feel we just came out a little slow and then we just started inflicting (wounds), you know the penalties, false starts and all that stuff. But we good. We just got to just stay there together,” Williams said. “I mean adversity hits everybody different, but we good. We know what we can do. God will never give us anything we can’t bear, so I feel like we’re gonna be fine as long as we keep faith in each other, stay a team and just do our best. Give your best every time you go out there.”

The penalties were perhaps the biggest issue for Detroit on the day. The Lions managed to put up three straight penalties on a drive in the second half, which effectively stunted it. Against Miami, the Lions couldn’t afford that kind of performance at all.

Still, without that series and some of the mental errors, the Lions were right there in the game. That seems to be the nature of what is driving Williams to believe in the team right now.

Williams Believes Lions Still Close to Winning

It might be old hat for a Lions player to claim the team is close to doing some damage on the field, but that’s just what Williams believes as well, and in his case, he doesn’t think it’s hyperbole to claim it.

“We know what we need to do and of course it’s irritating to hear the same question over and over knowing how far and how close we really are, but just gotta keep going so that’s why I don’t really pay attention to the words. Because we know how really close we are. It’s up to us to just find out, pull it out of ourselves and come out with these dubs.”

Simply stated, Williams understands that as irritating as it is to hear, the Lions are going to keep saying they’re close.

“We’re close. I don’t know that’s the (best) way of saying, it’s just saying we close. It irritates me but yeah, I’m cool though,” he said.

Having to proclaim the Lions are close week in and week out after losses is certainly getting irritating for players as well as fans, but Williams is right there to provide the hope for everyone.

Williams Enjoyed Another Big Day for Lions

While others were setting up the Detroit attack on Sunday, Williams was finding a way to make big plays and get the ball into the end zone.

Williams had a big day, getting into the end zone two more times for the team and racking up 53 rushing yards to go with 23 receiving yards on the afternoon. He had yet another multi-touchdown performance on the day.

So far this season, Williams has showed major promise as the finisher for the Lions at the goal line, and that continues to play out. He’s looked like a force for the team, which has been important.

As a leader, he’s going to continue to try and get his teammates in the best possible position to win games and get over the hump. Williams still seems to think the team is close to getting that done in spite of the losses.