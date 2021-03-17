Lions Agree to Steal Packers Running Back in Free Agency: Report

The Detroit Lions are setting out to improve their team in 2021, and have done so by signing a player that has torched them the last few seasons.

Early on Wednesday morning, it was revealed that the Lions would be signing free agent running back Jamaal Williams from the Green Bay Packers. Williams was recently made a free agent by the Packers, but his stay on the market was not long given Detroit needed a body at the position.

The move was first revealed by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, who also revealed the terms of the deal were two-years and $7.5 million dollars.

Former #Packers RB Jamaal Williams is signing a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the #Lions, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2021

All in all, that’s a great bargain for a player the Lions know all too well from his time in Green Bay. Through the years, the Lions have struggled with stopping Williams, so it’s a solid development that he will be joning the team and the offense at this point in time.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

Lions Offensive Changes Should Benefit Williams

Why did the Lions sign Williams? He’s one of the best pass blockers in the entire NFL, and he is the type of back that can help out a team which needs to find a way to build a physical presence out of their backfield. New offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn has maintained he wants to run the ball plenty to help set up play action passing, and new running back coach Duce Staley has spoken openly about the need for pass blockers in his running back room. Williams will fit in a major way with this in mind, and will offer the team a solid 1-2 punch with D’Andre Swift and Kerryon Johnson as well. His physical mindset will help Detroit’s offense turn over the new leaf they are looking for.

Williams coming to Detroit won’t make a ton of headlines, but it’s the kind of move the Lions can really benefit from when they get back on the field in 2021.

