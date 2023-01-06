Jamaal Williams Reacts to Milestones, Sends Message to Lions

This season has been an outstanding one for Detroit Lions‘ running back Jamaal Williams, and it can get even better on Sunday night.

Against the Green Bay Packers, Williams can tie Barry Sanders for most touchdowns in a season for a Lions running back with 16. If Williams manages to get two scores, he will break the record and have it all to himself.

So what does this mean to Williams personally? On Thursday, January 5, he attempted to shed some light on that question with the media.

“(It) makes me a good running back I guess? I’ll be grateful just to be in that in that category with Barry (Sanders),” Williams said. “I mean Barry is a great running back. I’ve been watching him forever on YouTube. Anybody that is in video games as a legend, I’m just grateful for that opportunity to be able to be in there with somebody like that.”

Not only is Williams primed to topple Sanders for the most rushing touchdowns in a season if things go right for the offense, but he’s a near-lock to get 1,000 yards this season. With 994 yards, six will put him over the mark for the first time in his career. That’s something he is very happy about, even as he knows he can and will achieve more.

“I’d be grateful for it just because it’s been a long time coming. Six years and finally get a thousand is great, a great accomplishment but I know that’s just a stepping stone for me and I got more to go. I’m happy though.”

Williams has proven to be one of the heartbeats of the Lions team, so to see him setting records and accomplishing personal goals has to be rewarding for his teammates. This weekend, he can make some history if the chips fall right.

Williams Offers Key Insight About Field Conditions

After starting his career with the Packers, Williams has been a player that understands what it means to play at Lambeau Field. He also grasps how the field conditions can sometimes play a role in the game.

This week, he’s got a message for some of his younger teammates about the grass conditions in January. Don’t try to make a fashion statement with footwear. Stick to what has been proven and what works.

“Just put on the study things and stop trying to look cute. That’s it. That’s it. Just play with the field. I understand people are scared to put them on. I don’t know why honestly. I feel like it helps a lot,” Williams said. “That’s what helps me when it’s raining and it’s muddy. Just put on the stutters and go out there and play ball. Don’t try to go out there and put on your little fancy cute shoes because they they cute, or whatever you think they are. Then, you’re out there slipping and then after that, now you got to use that as an excuse. We don’t want excuses, we want to go out there and perform and go out there with a win, so we’ll be ready for the field.”

As a future 1,000 yard rusher and a player that played 60 games in his career with the Packers with nearly half of those coming at Lambeau Field, the Lions should heed his advice. Do so, and they’ll be ready to run for a big game.

Lions Running Backs Producing Big in 2022-23

Williams breaking through and getting into the end zone to break Sanders’ record and going for over 1,000 yards would merely be the icing on the cake of a great season at running back for the entire team.

This year, the Lions are making some franchise history not seen on the ground in some time. Detroit has put up 25 total touchdowns from running backs this season, which managed to set a mark for the most in team history.

“The 25 combined touchdowns scored by Lions RB’s this year are the most in team history,” the site tweeted.

It’s not just the touchdowns, though. Detroit has also racked up the yardage, led in part by Williams. With a big yard effort in Week 17, the Lions managed to eclipse the 2,000 yard mark as a team, something that hadn’t been done in 26 years per the team’s PR account.

“By topping 200 rushing yards today, the Lions have reached 2,000 rushing yards on the season. This marks the 1st time Detroit has rushed for 2,000 yards in a season since 1997. This also marks the 1st time since 1989 Detroit has had 2,000 rushing yards & 20 TDs in a season,” the account pointed out in a tweet.

Obviously, Williams is a large part of this. His output and his knowledge have helped make that the case for the Lions this season, which make him very deserving, indeed.