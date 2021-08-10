Jamaal Williams Has Funny Mic’d up Session at Lions Camp [WATCH]

When the Detroit Lions signed Jamaal Williams, it was quickly clear that the team had one of the best quotes in the league set to join the roster.

They have one of the best players in terms of comic relief on their team as well in Jamaal Williams. The running back has shown his personality in a variety of ways since joining the team, so it was only fitting that the folks from DetroitLions.com outfit him with a microphone to show even more.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Recently, the team provided Williams with a chance to be mic’d up, and like Jared Goff before him, Williams showed off some major personality and some wit and wisdom.

Here’s a look at Williams getting his turn:





Play



2021 Training Camp Highlights: Jamaal Williams Mic'd Up | Detroit Lions Watch Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams mic'd up at 2021 Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2021-08-10T12:27:36Z

Perhaps the best moments involve Williams warming up, interacting with teammates and getting a Grizzlyman Outdoor plug from Frank Ragnow. He admits to loving the team in the clip, which is very awesome to see.

It’s clear Williams can become a big fan favorite with a personality like this.

Jamaal Williams Working Hard During Offseason

In the case of Williams, it’s not all fun and games. Hard work is a big part of what makes the runner tick. This offseason. Williams’ grind hasn’t slowed since joining the Lions in the least bit. In fact, it can be argued he has only gotten more motivated

Recently, some highlights surfaced of Williams grinding it out this offseason surfaced, and it’s clear he is already in game shape and working on his acceleration and shifty moves.

Here’s a look:

Jamaal is working hard with @coachLukeNeal on his balance, hips, and body position to make plays. Be ready for @jswaggdaddy breakout season #Lions #OnePide pic.twitter.com/0r6uHIlRKH — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 25, 2021

The man does not stop working. 2nd workout of the day with @coachLukeNeal pic.twitter.com/oVLlE7x87n — Jimmy Christensen (@Jimmy_C08) March 25, 2021

Williams is a hard-working guy, so it’s no surprise to see him doing work, but Lions fans have to love to see the moves and power he brings to the mix. Williams has been open about being excited to join the Lions, so it’s neat to see his work ethic shining through after the addition.

Clearly, the Lions aren’t losing anything from a hard work department with the addition of Williams, nor are they from a comedy perspective.

Williams’ Stats and Fit With Lions

Running back depth has been an issue that Williams has had to fight through in Green Bay, but for years, the runner has been a key part of the mix and a durable runner. With his role all but being replaced by A.J. Dillon, the Lions could find a way to work Williams into the mix and add some power to their rushing game. Williams has rushed for 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career and could be the type of player that lends some depth to the Detroit ground attack and the new physical mindset they want to embody. At 26, he still has plenty of life left in his legs as well.

During his career, Williams has run well against the Lions, with 325 yards and 1 touchdown against Detroit. That’s the most production in terms of yards that Williams has enjoyed against any team he’s played, making this a situation where the team he most often beats is getting him to join.

It’s clear that Williams likes his new team just as much as they like him.

READ NEXT: Lions Add Explosive Return Man to Roster