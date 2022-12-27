Lions Rookie Called ‘Arguably Most Impressive’ Steal of 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a stunning rebound season, and the reason has a lot to do with some of their top young players on the roster.

So far this season, the team’s rookie class has been very dominant on the field, and has exceeded expectations in plenty of ways. The biggest reason has probably been due to the depth the class has shown.

The Lions have late-round picks making their mark, including rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez as well as rookie tight end James Mitchell. Both players were selected in the fifth-round or later. The biggest steal of that bunch, though, may be edge rusher James Houston.

In a piece for Yardbarker, eight steals from the 2022 NFL draft were named. Houston cracked the list, and writer Eric Smithling conceded that Houston might be the best steal he can see overall in the league right now.

“He is arguably the most impressive player on this list even though he has played in only five games. Houston began the season on Detroit’s practice squad before being called up ahead of the Thanksgiving game against Buffalo. He has five sacks and a fumble recovery in his first four games. Despite playing in a fraction of the games his peers have, Houston ranks second among rookies in sacks, behind teammate Hutchinson (seven),” he wrote.

Houston’s unexpected surge for the team has come when the Lions have needed the help rushing the passer on defense the most. With Houston dominating given his five sacks, Detroit hasn’t had to rely on others stepping up nearly as much.

Detroit Lions' James Houston IV second career NFL sack (vs. Buffalo Bills, Thanksgiving Day 2022)

After being buried on the practice squad, Houston has made sure that he has designs on sticking with the Lions for the future. This has likely helped in making him a major steal for the team. They’ve given him a chance and he has found a way to respond.

Houston might be one of the most impressive young players in the NFL, and is certainly looking like a steal.

Houston Looks Like Top Piece for Lions

After his quick impact, it’s clear Houston figures to be a guy that could offer the Detroit defense a major leg-up in the future. Already, he’s getting credit for what he has done leading all rookies in sacks with his teammate Aidan Hutchinson.

Thus far, the duo of Hutchinson and Houston ranks first and second in the league in terms of rookie sacks this season, something the Lions pointed out. That may not seem significant, but given the struggles of the Lions to develop young pass rushers through the years, it is.

Houston has impressed quickly after having limited NFL experience. He played the first half of the season on the practice squad before getting turned loose on Thanksgiving. All he’s done is produce seven tackles and five quick sacks for the team. Hutchinson has been solid throughout the season, and has showed good instincts to intercept passes as well as generate sacks.

As a sixth-round pick out of Jackson State, little was expected for Houston in his first season. If he can continue to buck expectations and deliver, he truthfully might become one of the more exciting rookies to come through Detroit in a while.

Lions’ Kerby Joseph Called Another Steal

One player simply wasn’t enough for this analysis. The Lions might have another young player that is on a dominating path looking like a steal in the form of safety Kerby Joseph.

In addition to Houston, Joseph was given a shout-out in this analysis. Smithling said that the Lions have done good to find a guy like Joseph, who can make dynamic plays within the defensive backfield and has turned in a ton of them so far this season.

“Detroit’s defense took a step back in a 37-23 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Saturday, but it is the heart of the team’s mid-season resurgence. Second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has done his part, but Joseph’s made sure the 2022 draft class has depth. He has 72 tackles, five passes defensed, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 15 games. He has started the past 12 games,” he wrote in the piece.

Joseph being a steal in addition to Houston would seemingly bode well for Detroit’s future. Now, the Lions not only have hit some home runs high in the draft, but they are beginning to mine some gold later for their future depth as well.

If Houston is indeed the biggest steal while Joseph backs him up, that is significant for the Lions and their hopes of building a long-lasting contender on a needy side of the ball.