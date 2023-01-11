Brad Holmes Compares Lions’ James Houston to All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Detroit Lions enjoyed several great rookie seasons in 2022, but perhaps the best was authored by edge James Houston.

Aidan Hutchinson may end up being the Defensive Rookie of the Year in the NFL, but as the second-overall pick, that kind of production was expected. Few folks believed Houston could do what he did as fast as he managed to in the league as a sixth round pick.

Nobody, that is, except Brad Holmes. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, January 10 including Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Holmes explained what he saw from Houston as a rookie. As he said, the comparison to a former All-Pro in Robert Quinn is a natural one to make given his ability to bend on the edge.

Brad Holmes said James Houston's ability to bend reminds him of when the Rams drafted Robert Quinn. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) January 10, 2023

Quinn has been one of the better defenders in the NFL the last handful of seasons, putting up 102 sacks and 32 forced fumbles. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2013, and a three-time Pro Bowl player.

How did Quinn get to where he was? Lots of hard work. Holmes knows that Houston can get there if he puts in the same effort, which he told the media including Paula Pasche.

Brad Holmes on rookie LB James Houston (a 6th-round pick). "He's got the ability to be as good as he wants to be." — Paula Pasche (@paulapasche) January 10, 2023

It’s clear the front office holds Houston in very high regard with these words and these comparisons. Now, it will be interesting to see if Houston can continue to improve in such a way.

Houston Talks 2022 Season, Future Confidence

Houston, for his part, remains a very grounded individual even after the team success and personal success he enjoyed.

As he told the media on Monday, January 9, he was simply happy to be giving Lions fans and the city of Detroit something to be proud about again. As a result, he’s excited for the future.

“Big for us, and just the city of Detroit. Just everything that this team has been through over the years. It’s been rough and I feel like we’re showing a nice show of light and now I’m just excited for the future and just ready to see what we can do even further, like push it even further,” Houston said to the media.

In terms of his own season, Houston admitted that he did dream of making such an impact in the league, even as a sixth round pick because of the belief he has in himself.

“I feel like I’ve dreamed of better. I’ve always got the highest hopes for myself and I always know what my potential is and what I can do. If I tell you that I did think about it, maybe not this way. This was a different way and it was very special within the team and within myself,” Houston said. “It was just something of a whirlwind of stories and emotions, but it’s been one hell of a ride and I’m just so glad I got to do it here in Detroit.”

Lions fans likely feel the same way about the player that emerged in a big way down the stretch in surprising fashion.

Houston Enjoyed Major Statistical Finish With Lions

It was a major season for Houston, who burst on the scene in a big way after being called up to the team prior to the Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo.

That day, Houston announced his presence with two sacks. While it felt as if it was a bit of a flash in the pan, the rookie rusher would go on to prove why that wasn’t the case at all. He would post 10 tackles and six sacks over the next six games to be thought of as one of the most impressive rookies in the 2022 class.

NFL's FREAKIEST Rookie Defender 🔥 James Houston Full Highlights ᴴᴰ

In college, Houston was just as good. He put up stats while playing at Jackson State. In 2021, Houston put up 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for-loss, seven forced fumbles, two interceptions and one defensive touchdown to go with 16.5 sacks. Houston played at Florida in 2020 and put up 37 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

Houston was also a first-team All-SWAC player, a STATS FCS All-American and an FCS Coaches All-American just last year. With that in mind, it’s possible everyone should have seen his major rookie production coming.

If Houston turns out to be as good as Quinn, that will end up being a major bonus for the Lions. Given the production and the mindset, don’t rule a similar trajectory out in the future.