Top Lions Rookie Called One of NFL’s Major Pleasant Surprises for Play

The Detroit Lions enjoyed a solid 2022 NFL draft, and in no way is that seen more than by the play of rookie edge rusher James Houston.

Houston has been one of the straws that stirs the drink for the Lions’ defense since his call up to the roster on Thanksgiving Day, and ever since being unleashed on the NFL, he has made his mark in an impressive way.

As a result of that performance, Houston has a new title to his name. That of a pleasant surprise for the team during the 2022 season. Recently, ESPN put together a list of the top pleasant surprises for every team, and Houston was Detroit’s pick.

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard wrote about Houston’s rise to prominence and said that his evolution into a “solid contributor” has been very impressive given some of the league history it’s made along the way.

“The Jackson State product has been wreaking havoc over the past four weeks. The rookie was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the Thanksgiving Day game against Buffalo and has been a solid contributor, registering five sacks in his first four career games. He is the third player since sacks became official in 1982 to record at least one sack in each of his first four contests, joining Terrell Suggs in 2003 and Santana Dotson in 1992, per ESPN Stats & Information research,” Woodyard wrote in the piece.

The fact that Houston is the pick for this distinction is impressive, because the Lions didn’t get any play from him most of the first half of the season. For him to become a pleasant surprise in the first few weeks of his NFL career points to a very bright future.

Houston’s Emergence Could Change Lions Draft

Many have assumed that the Lions could look to a defensive lineman to start the draft in 2023. While that could still be the case with elite names like Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter, the specific need may have come into better focus.

Houston’s emergence has meant that the team might no longer need to look at a pass rusher early in the draft, or another presence off the edge. Instead, they could hone in on a top clogger in the middle, someone with rare athletic traits such as Carter from Georgia.

Julius P. Scott tweeted about his observation a few days ago, that perhaps the Lions didn’t need to go for Anderson given Houston coming up.

Well, this now needs to be said. The Lions don’t need to draft Will Anderson because they have two elite pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. Go get Jalen Carter instead. — Julius P. Scott (@TheFifthTop) December 18, 2022

“Well, this now needs to be said. The Lions don’t need to draft Will Anderson because they have two elite pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston. Go get Jalen Carter instead,” Scott tweeted.

Carter has the look of a top-five pick, so if the Lions could get their hands on a guy who has put up 80 tackles and six sacks in his career, that would be massive. That’s especially true given what Carter has already done in college.

Many see his as the perfect complement to what the Lions already have up front, and a possible ideal running mate for a guy like Houston.

Houston’s Stats & Highlights

So far this year, there has been nobody better in a shorter amount of time at rushing the passer than Houston. The youngster was elevated from the practice squad before a game against Buffalo, and immediately produced two sacks in the game.

Quite possibly, the second sack was the most impressive on Josh Allen, given Houston had to stay with the play and make an impressive shoestring tackle on the physical quarterback.

Play

Detroit Lions’ James Houston IV second career NFL sack (vs. Buffalo Bills, Thanksgiving Day 2022) 2022-11-24T20:00:13Z

Thus far, Houston has put up a total of seven total tackles and five sacks. He hasn’t been shut off the score sheet with regards to the statistic yet, something which has made some major NFL history that could point to his viability as a player moving forward.

In four weeks, Houston has gone from an unknown to a pleasant surprise. That’s a pretty solid advancement for the youngster.