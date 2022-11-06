James Mitchell Stars for Lions With Special Guests in Attendance

It was a solid game for the Detroit Lions‘ offense against the Green Bay Packers, and perhaps the biggest reason the team was able to get the job done was the play of the tight ends.

Detroit got both of their touchdowns on the day from the tight end room the week after their big trade of T.J. Hockenson, so it was very impressive for the team to be able to find a way on that side of the ball.

Perhaps the most impressive player at the position was rookie James Mitchell. Thrust into the spotlight, Mitchell was able to deliver a touchdown of his own for the team, but was solid throughout most of the day.

After the game, Mitchell said his family was in town and had come up to see him play in this game. It was extra significant for Mitchell seeing as this game was the first time his dad had seen him play in Detroit.

TE @j_mitch82 had some VIPs in the @fordfield crowd today to see his first @NFL TD pic.twitter.com/mp7na3Bgli — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

“It means the world. This is the first time my dad has been up here, my mom’s been up here once. For them two to be up here for my first touchdown, I know they’re excited. I can’t wait to see them,” Mitchell said after the game.

It had to be a boost for Mitchell to have his parents in the crowd and deliver for them and the Lions. Moving forward, this game should be able to give Mitchell the kind of confidence he needs to burst into the second half of the season with a brand new role.

Dan Campbell Praises Lions Tight Ends

Leave it to a former tight end to understand the value of what Mitchell and the new guys brought to the room this week. As Dan Campbell said, he liked what he saw in terms of a complete game from all the players at the position.

Campbell praised the ability of Detroit’s tight ends to step up and get the job done in the trenches and out in a physical game.

Coach on the play of the #Lions TEs today pic.twitter.com/thUwpjpIR1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 6, 2022

“It was good to see. I thought they blocked well as well. They helped us in the run game as well. We knew it was going to be a hard, physical game. That’s a good defense. They do a lot of different things, multiple fronts. A lot of different coverages. I thought the tight ends, they stepped up and did exactly what we needed them to do for this game,” Campbell said.

As a whole, it was a great game for the Lions and Mitchell, and just the kind of effort the tight ends needed.

Mitchell’s Touchdown, Big Plays Lead Way

Why was Mitchell’s big game so significant? The way he was able to play and get into the end zone with savvy when the team was in the red zone.

With the Lions needing a score later in the game to steal back some momentum, Mitchell stepped up in a big way with a red zone snag, making the route and the play look very easy, indeed.

Perhaps better than that, though, Mitchell came up with another clutch catch late on a third down for Detroit as well to move the chains on a drive that wasted some clock. At the end of the day, he would finish with two receptions for eight yards, but the receptions were very significant.

The Lions offense didn’t seem to be hurt that much by the loss of Hockenson, and the way Mitchell was able to show up in the red zone showed that the Lions could have a player with a bright future at the position.

It was a welcomed show this week for the Lions, who needed help at the position. It was also a welcome show for Mitchell in front of his family.