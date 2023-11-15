Lions WR Coach Issues Warning on Jameson Williams: ‘It’s Coming’

The Detroit Lions scored 41 points and posted 533 total yards of offense against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Yet, second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams had 2 catches for 18 yards. Those were his only 2 targets of the game.

That’s probably a discouraging thought for Lions fans wanting to see Williams breakout with a big performance this season. But Detroit’s coaching staff is anything but discouraged with the 22-year-old.

In fact, Lions wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El argued on November 15 that Williams is getting close to a breakout performance.

“I think it’s just coming,” Randle El told reporters, via The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy. “It’s a matter of time.”

Lions WRs coach Antwan Randle El on Jameson Williams’ production matching the positive plays he’s been making: “I think it’s coming. It’s a matter of time.” — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) November 15, 2023

Williams displayed his big-play ability during Week 6. He caught a 45-yard touchdown in the 20-6 victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since then, though, he has posted 4 receptions for 34 yards in three contests.

Lions’ Jameson Williams ‘Getting Better’

The main reason Randle El expressed confidence in Williams getting closer to a big performance is because of the improvement he sees in the young wideout.

Randle El told reporters on November 15 that Williams is not only getting better as a receiver but also as a blocker and teammate.

“He’s excited about not just catching the ball, but being excited about being where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there, about getting blocks for his teammates and stuff like that,” said Randle El, via SI.com’s All Lions’ John Maakaron.

SB Nation’s Jeremy Reisman saw the improvement as well when he analyzed Williams’ play against the Chargers in Week 10.

Williams played 34 offensive snaps, which was tied for his most this season. His 52% offensive snap percentage from the game was also the highest of his young career.

Although it didn’t show on the stat sheet, Williams had a positive impact in Detroit’s win with a block on David Montgomery’s 75-yard touchdown. Williams also routinely drew safeties in his direction, which opened up fellow receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown for big gains underneath.

St. Brown had a season-high 156 receiving yards versus the Chargers.

Lions’ Dan Campbell Calls Williams ‘One of the Guys’

Lions head coach Dan Campbell agreed with Randle El about Williams getting better.

“He’s improving. I think I said this earlier, he feels like he’s one of the guys now, man. He’s part of the team,” Campbell told reporters on November 15. “He’s one of the guys. He’s putting in a good day’s work. He’s physical. He’s tough, and so the more that he earns his stripes here, the more opportunities he gets.

“And his comfort level, his confidence level is going up. So, he’s in a good place right now. He’s improving. It’s a good thing, man. We’re proud of the way he went after it the other day.”

Williams came into the NFL with big expectations as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Lions traded up the draft board to land the Alabama product.

As a senior with the Crimson Tide, Williams posted 79 receptions for 1,572 yards. He scored 15 touchdowns and average 19.9 yards per reception.

In three college seasons at Ohio State and Alabama, Williams recorded 19.6 yards per catch.

He’s a big-play machine that according to Randle El could explode on the stat sheet very soon.