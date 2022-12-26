Insider Cites Lions Rookie as Potential Breakout Star for 2023 Season

The Detroit Lions have managed to get a big season from their offense, but the scariest thing about what the team has done might be how they have gotten nothing from a top young player.

Wideout Jameson Williams had to spend most of the 2022 season rehabbing an ACL injury, but he is past that now and being eased back into the lineup in recent weeks. Williams is still getting comfortable, but as he does, he could show what makes him so special.

More than anything he provides the team in 2022, Williams could be a player to watch for 2023, and already, one of the league’s insiders is beginning to see that as the case.

Heavy.com’s Matt Lombardo recently put together a list of the 10 breakout stars to watch in 2023, and Williams was on the list thanks to the dynamic presence he has shown so far.

As Lombardo wrote, if he can finish 2022 healthy, Williams will be set up for success next year given all the time he will have to strengthen his body and learn the position more ahead of next season.

“Presuming Williams gets through the Lions’ final two games of the regular season and any postseason run unscathed, having a full offseason to build strength in his knee could give him the potential to emerge as an elite receiver with prolific production in 2023,” Lombardo said.

Williams, who Lombardo wrote in his piece may have been the top wideout taken in the last draft had he been healthy according to a league Pro Personnel director, seems to be on the upswing even

Since his big play against Minnesota, Williams hasn’t made a huge impact, but the Lions could be playing it smart with him in terms of health and acclimation to the league.

That smarts could combine to pay off again and help Williams break out during the 2023 season according to some.

Williams’ Score Showed Potential

In terms of a play that could show the potential of a guy like Williams, his lone touchdown in the league offered a great glimpse of what he could do.

During the first quarter on second-and-five on December 11, Williams burned the entire secondary of Minnesota, and turned in a major score for the Lions.

Here’s a look at the play, which was a beautiful route and the type of score that Williams turned in plenty of times in his college career:

Williams managed to find a seam down the middle of the field and managed to outrun everybody. It was a huge play for Detroit, who managed to get a big play to start the game and ignite a sellout crowd en-route to a blowout 34-23 win for the Lions.

If Williams can turn plays like this in on the regular, the team will be in great shape moving forward offensively and might even have another star on their hands.

DJ Chark Sees Star in Williams

Fellow Detroit wideout DJ Chark has watched up close, and sees what a special dynamic Williams could bring to the offense for the future much like Lombardo seems to hint.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, December 1, Chark explained why he thinks Williams could have star potential. A big reason is the confidence that he exhibits even as a young player.

Play

DJ Chark meets with the media on December 1 Watch Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark speak to the media on December 1, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/3epKf5l #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-12-01T21:31:57Z

Specifically, Chark explained that confidence is a big factor for Williams that he sees thus far that could make him a fast sensation in the league.

“He’s fast and he just one thing about him that a lot of guys don’t have is the confidence. Just the confidence in themselves to go out there and make the play. If you have that, that’s half the battle. If you believe you can make the play, you will make the play and I feel like he has that,” Chark said to the media. “Once we can get him acclimated into the system, now you got guys like (Amon-Ra) St. Brown, him, Kalif (Raymond), Josh (Reynolds), me. I mean, the sky’s the limit. You’re really building a foundation at receiver so I feel like a lot of times, the team goes as far as our room goes. Even in the run game, blocking and springing those guys, so it’s going to be good adding him to the puzzle.”

Armed with confidence, Williams has a chance to make a big imprint on the league. With him making a big statement already, it will be interesting to see how much Williams is able to feed off the work he has been able to do already.

Coming into next season, some are already projecting him to be a breakout star who will make an impact.