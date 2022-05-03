Former Wideout Anoints Jameson Williams ‘Clear Cut’ Top 2022 Receiver

When the Detroit Lions made the move to trade up in the 2022 NFL draft, many folks wondered if it was for a quarterback or another position.

It ended up being for wide receiver Jameson Williams, and that’s a move that since it happened, many folks have praised as well as loved. Williams’ overall talent is seen as a major plus for Detroit, and the fact that he could translate to become the top wideout in this class doesn’t hurt, either.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

That’s something that NBC Sports analyst and former wide receiver Cris Collinsworth could agree with. Collinsworth, who is also involved with Pro Football Focus, dropped a major nugget on Williams that hopeful Lions fans will absolutely love. As he explained recently, he doesn’t think there are many wideouts close in this class to Williams in terms of talent.

Did the Lions get the best WR in the Draft? pic.twitter.com/AunQnEYSpR — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 2, 2022

“Jameson Williams was clear cut above the rest of these wide receivers,” Collinsworth said via the tweet.

The take on Williams is common at this point. Many analysts like Chris Simms of NBC Sports have explained that Williams is their top wideout in this particular draft as well, which could make the Lions smart for dealing up to get him and add him to the mix. Williams could be the engine that helps drive the Detroit offense over the top in the future providing he can heal well off his ACL injury.

That aside, it’s hardly a hot take at the moment to proclaim Williams the best of the best. Collinsworth seems to think it’s the case, and joins those who have been echoing that sentiment in recent days.

Williams Will Be Compared to Other Top 2022 Wideouts

In the future, the merits of the 2022 NFL draft class at wideouts are sure to be debated. With a record six players drafted in the first-round, there will be no shortage of comparisons that hit the league circles in recent years. For Williams, he will be compared mostly with Jahan Dotson and Treylon Burks given they were selected after him and also Christian Watson, the first wideout off the board in the second-round to the Green Bay Packers. Ahead of Williams, wideouts Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were all selected.

Williams has the most risk of any attached given the injury, but if that turns out to be a temporary issue, the Lions may have scored the most. As always, proof will be in the pudding and until then, there will be no shortage of hot takes on what the Lions have decided to do.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like Simms has done. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Lions fans will hope that Collinsworth is right in the end, and Williams turns out to be the best of the bunch. He has the hands-down talent to do so as well as the right folks in his corner.

READ NEXT: New Lions Roster Improvements Applauded After NFL Draft