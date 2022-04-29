Jameson Williams Makes Major Promise About 2022 Injury Health

The Detroit Lions took what some believe is a risk on the first night of the 2022 NFL draft due to health trading up for injured wideout Jameson Williams, but their gamble in Las Vegas could pay off sooner than expected.

While the Detroit brass was tight-lipped after picking Williams about when he could become ready off a devastating ACL injury during the 2022 College Football Playoff, Williams himself was not so reserved. He wants fans to know he is planning on being back for training camp in a few more months.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

As Williams told the media on Friday, April 29, he is lotting a return for camp in what might be a bit of a shocking development given the complexities and dangers with such injuries. Even such, Williams seems to be doing well enough to gain this confidence.

#Lions WR Jameson Williams, recovering from a torn ACL, says he expects to be ready by training camp. That would be big. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

“Lions WR Jameson Williams, recovering from a torn ACL, says he expects to be ready by training camp. That would be big,” Ari Meirov tweeted.

Indeed it would be big for the Lions to have Williams ready for training camp, and the team will hope that this is the case. In the past, ACL injuries have been longer recoveries than they are now, and modern medicine is helping players come back faster and stronger in a bigger way than ever before.

It’s been said that Williams is having a solid recovery so far, and that’s great news for Detroit. The team may choose to be more reserved about Williams and his return, but he wants the

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like many have done since the pick took place. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Obviously, speed is the key portion of the game for Williams, so if he can be healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and help them sooner rather than later on the offensive side of the ball.

Williams Setting Many Goals for Lions’ Tenure

While the wideout may have been generating hype in plenty of places, he was offering a bit of his own in a big way when meeting with the media after being picked. Williams revealed that he wants to start winning games, winning playoff games and having fun, as Armando Salguero of Outkick tweeted.

Jameson Williams says he’s looking forward to “having fun, winning games, taking this team to the playoffs.” He is a Detroit Lion. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 29, 2022

“Jameson Williams says he’s looking forward to “having fun, winning games, taking this team to the playoffs.” He is a Detroit Lion,” Salguero tweeted.

Speaking to the fans in a video posted by the team, Williams fueled that excitement himself by reaching out to the fans himself and sharing some motivation.

“What up Detroit it’s Jamo. Looking forward to getting down there and getting going. Man, we finna have a hell of a time man. One Pride, let’s do it,” Williams said.

Lions fans are ready to see Williams live up to this billing and hope that his injury can be overcome this fast.

READ NEXT: Aidan Hutchinson Hailed ‘Value Pick’ for Lions