New Update Given for Jameson Williams’ Recovery: ‘He’s Working Hard’

As dinged-up as the Detroit Lions are, you could forgive the team if they simply wanted to press fast forward and get a bit further into the 2022 season.

While most teams have been acclimating their rookie pass catchers into the mix, the Lions have been forced to wait with Jameson Williams. That’s fine given Williams is more important to the team’s future than present, but the Lions have to be excited about what he could do for the team’s already explosive offense.

Fortunately, while players drop around him, Williams has stayed on the grind and has managed to have a very solid recovery. According to Antwaan Randle El, Williams is “coming along” and hinted that he is putting in the work in terms of weights and training to get ready.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, September 28, Randle El said to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and others that the receiver continues to work hard to forge a comeback.

#Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El says rookie Jameson Williams is coming along in rehab. "Wish it was yesterday," he said, smirking. Randle El says he's working hard in the weight room and training room. "Oh, he can play," he said. "He's a guy you can move around. He's smart." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 28, 2022

Randle El likely captures the emotions of the entire Detroit fanbase with that response, all of whom are likely beyond ready to see what Williams can do within the offense if given a chance.

As of now, it still seems as if the original target date of a November return remains in-play for Williams. It will be important for the team to ease him back into the mix in terms of the offense as well.

Glimpses Show Williams’ Recovery on Track

For Williams, this update has been part of the status quo for a while in terms of his recovery timetable. The wideout has been spotted on the sidelines hyping up his teammates during games, and also working out

Williams was seen running and making cuts on the field indoors on turf. Here’s a look at the work he was doing posted by Barstool Detroit almost exactly a month ago:

Major comeback szn for Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/hQHnHsM4yT — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 27, 2022

In addition to this, Williams has been said to be on the right track for a return by general manager Brad Holmes. It still seems as if his most likely return date is later in the season, perhaps in November.

Thus far, the best news is that there has been no signs of any setbacks revealed for Williams. Things continue to chug ahead in the best possible way for the explosive wideout.

Lions Handling Williams’ Recovery Correctly

The Lions deserve credit for their smarts with Williams after drafting him given the delicate nature of his recovery and his importance to the roster moving forward.

If the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back, they shouldn’t rush him along, even as the season wears on. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way.

So far, the Detroit offense has done just fine without Williams, already showing itself as a top-five group in the league. While his return could put them over the top, Williams has time to feel completely ready before coming back.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery.

It continues to sound as if he is making some major gains.

