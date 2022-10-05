‘It’s Really Picking up:’ Jameson Williams’ Rehab Progress Touted

The Detroit Lions have been doomed by tons of bad injury news, but it appears the team is heading in a positive direction in at least one case.

Wideout Jameson Williams continues to grind hard for his comeback in 2022, and another hint of optimism has been shared regarding where Williams is at in his recovery off January’s ACL injury.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, October 5, Dan Campbell revealed that Williams continues to trend in a positive direction. Additionally, he’s ramped things up in a big way in terms of his preparation, something which Campbell admitted he likes.

“I know Jameson, over the last three weeks, it’s really picking up in a good way. It’s hard to put a deadline as to when they’d be out there but I think you’re still looking at a while. A good time after the bye until we can think about it,” Campbell said.

The timetable not being updated is not a surprise, given the fact that Williams’ recovery remains fluid at this point in time. Still, this is a positive update to hear where he is at specifically, and how it hasn’t gotten worst at all.

Expect Williams to potentially return sometime in late October at the earliest or perhaps more realistically, mid-November. It’s seemed that would be the case all along, and that is on track given this update.

Antwaan Randle El Likes Williams’ Rehab Work

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, September 28, Randle El said to ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and others that the receiver continues to work hard to forge a comeback.

#Lions WRs coach Antwaan Randle El says rookie Jameson Williams is coming along in rehab. "Wish it was yesterday," he said, smirking. Randle El says he's working hard in the weight room and training room. "Oh, he can play," he said. "He's a guy you can move around. He's smart." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 28, 2022

Randle El likely captures the emotions of the entire Detroit fanbase with that response, all of whom are likely beyond ready to see what Williams can do within the offense if given a chance.

As of now, it still seems as if the original target date of a November return remains in-play for Williams. It will be important for the team to ease him back into the mix in terms of the offense as well.

Lions Handling Williams’ Recovery Well

Though it’s good to hear Williams is making progress, the Lions don’t have to hurry things along when he is more ready after the bye week.

If the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back, they shouldn’t rush him along, even as the season wears on. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back.

So far, the Detroit offense has done just fine without Williams, already showing itself as a top-five group in the league. While his return could put them over the top, Williams has time to feel completely ready before coming back.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery.

It continues to sound as if he is making some major gains, and his recovery is going exceptionally well.

