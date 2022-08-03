NFL Insider Reveals Return Timetable for Jameson Williams

When the Detroit Lions drafted Jameson Williams, they knew they would have to play the waiting game given the wideout’s ACL injury recovery.

Now, it seems known with greater certainty just how long the team will be without Williams in 2022.

As training camp has gotten going over the last week, Williams has remained on the sidelines, and that’s going to be a theme for him in terms of game action. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero in an NFL.com news piece, it could be until November before fans see Williams on the field.

“NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Inside Training Camp Live Tuesday that the first-rounder probably starts his rookie season on the NFI list and “the likely timeline for his return is around November,”” the piece said.

Naturally, things can be accelerated based on how Williams does during his recovery or if the team feels he is advancing, but it seems as if everyone is content to play it safe with the explosive wide receiver.

That feels like the right choice at this point in time for the Lions.

Williams Staying Engaged Through Recovery

So far, it doesn’t sound as if there have been any setbacks of note with Williams within his recovery, which is very good news.

Speaking before practice on on July 30, Dan Campbell explained that not only is the wideout looking good and making progress with health, but he is remaining firmly engaged in the process.

“He’s had four really good days here since of rehab since we’ve started early in the morning getting up here and working with those guys, (Kevin) Bastin and his staff. Then the strengthening part of it in the weight room,” Campbell said. “Those are the things that really excite us, because he’s putting in the work and I think he kind of knows it and feels it.”

In terms of his game, Campbell doesn’t have any doubts that Williams is going to make a major impact on the field given the attentiveness he has shown already.

“The football side of it? He’s very much engaged, he is putting himself in that position. ‘Okay I’m the Z here, I’m breaking the huddle, this is where I line up, this is my split, this is my route.’ (Antwaan Randle) El and Seth (Ryan) are constantly quizzing him on it, but he’s already on it. He loves that part of it,” Campbell said. “Obviously you see he loves having that ball in his hand. He comes up and he’s asking me questions, he’s asking me about the defense and ‘what if they do this, (have) this personnel with it.’ He loves that stuff, so it’s good.”

In terms of working and preparation, it seems that Williams is the total package for the Lions already.

Lions Smartly Playing Long Game With Williams

The Lions deserve credit for their smarts with Williams given the delicate nature of his recovery and his importance to the roster moving forward.

If the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back quickly either in preseason, training camp or the regular season, they shouldn’t rush him along. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces in a long time given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way to make dynamic plays.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery.

Right now, it is looking like a late-season return to the field for Williams.

