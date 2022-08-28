Injured Lions Star Shows off Impressive New Training Video [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have not seen tantalizing wideout Jameson Williams on the field with the team due to injury, but Williams is working hard to craft a comeback.

While Williams isn’t playing in games or practicing, that does not mean he isn’t trying to get himself right. The most recent example of this was provided over the weekend with a new video.

Williams was seen running and making cuts on the field indoors on turf. Here’s a look at the work he was doing posted by Barstool Detroit:

Major comeback szn for Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/hQHnHsM4yT — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 27, 2022

The return of Williams has been unclear for a while, but this update shows that soon, he could be set to at least get back on the field and do some work. Whether or not that means he will be practicing is anyone’s guess, but at the very least, he is working hard and looking good.

This quick glimpse is a good news for Detroit moving forward relative to the health of one of the most important rookies on the team.

Williams Not Returning Until Midseason

This past week, Williams was revealed to have been placed on the team’s reserve/NFI list to start the year, meaning he won’t be back for at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

#Lions announce roster moves: Released LB Shaun Dion Hamilton Placed FB Jason Cabinda, DL Romeo Okwara & DL Josh Paschal on Reserve/PUP Placed WR Jameson Williams on Reserve/NFI — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 23, 2022

That points to the fact that Williams is facing a longer recovery than many might anticipate, and the team will take their time with him now getting back on the field. Reports have surfaced that it could be November before Williams is seen on the field in a game with the Lions, which would make it nearly a year since his injury in January 2022.

This video is good news for the Lions in that it shows Williams is getting back on the field and showing that he wants to move things forward to get back as soon as he possibly can.

Lions Being Smart With Williams’ Injury

The Lions deserve credit for their smarts with Williams given the delicate nature of his ACL recovery and his importance to the roster in the future.

If the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back quickly in practice and during the regular season, they shouldn’t rush him along. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces in a long time given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is important to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way to make dynamic plays.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery.

At this point, Williams seems to be more than meeting the team halfway with his good work on the field.

