Lions GM Shares a Hopeful New Update Regarding Injury to Key Rookie

The Detroit Lions are hoping that they can get healthier over the next few weeks, and one of the players the team will be watching closest is wideout Jameson Williams.

Williams, Detroit’s first-round wide receiver, is sidelined as he continues to rehab his ACL injury that was sustained in January. So far, it sounds as if his progress has been good, and that could lead to a quicker return.

Speaking on Thursday, September 1, Brad Holmes was asked about where Williams was at in a press conference, and said that he is on track, and could see an acceleration of his timetable to return. Larry Lage of the Associated Press tweeted about Holmes’ discussion on the player:

#Lions GM Brad Holmes said Jameson Williams is on track on his rehab, and he could accelerate the team's expectations of when he might return. Holmes, though, did not want to say/guess when the rookie WR from Alabama will play. — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) September 1, 2022

Even though that was the case, Holmes also smartly didn’t offer a window into that timetable, which insiders have speculated could be November or later in the season.

If Williams’ timetable was to be moved up, it could be potentially into October before he sees the field. That would likely be a best-case scenario for the Lions if it happens.

Williams Spotted Running in Recent Video

While Williams isn’t playing in preseason games or practicing, that does not mean he hasn’t been working hard. The most recent example of this was provided in a new video.

Williams was seen running and making cuts on the field indoors on turf. Here’s a look at the work he was doing posted by Barstool Detroit:

Major comeback szn for Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/hQHnHsM4yT — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 27, 2022

The specific return of Williams remains unclear, but this update shows that soon, he could be set to at least get back on the field and do more work. Whether or not that means he will be practicing is anyone’s guess, but at the very least, he is working hard and looking good while doing so.

Combined with Holmes’ words, the hope is certainly that Williams continues to progress in a positive way. So far, it doesn’t seem as if there is any indication anything other than that is happening.

Lions Handling Williams’ Injury Well

The Lions deserve credit for their smarts with Williams this camp given the delicate nature of his recovery and his importance to the roster moving forward.

If the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back, they shouldn’t rush him along. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces in a long time given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way to make dynamic plays.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery.

Perhaps with more good work on the field, the news can continue to be good on Williams in the weeks ahead.

