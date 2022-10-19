Optimism Building for Jameson Williams Return: ‘He’s Really Coming On’

Unlike a lot of teams around the NFL, the Detroit Lions have not gotten a chance to unwrap one of their new toys from the 2022 NFL draft in wideout Jameson Williams.

Williams is still recovering from offseason ACL surgery, but the timetable continues to move in a positive direction for the young pass catcher, and that was only more true off the team’s bye week.

Speaking to the media before practice on Wednesday, October 19, Dan Campbell was asked about Williams, and admitted to the media including Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he has turned things in a good direction and is coming on strong now. As a result, he thinks he’ll play in 2022.

Campbell on Jameson Williams: “We feel like he’s really coming on.” Said Lions are optimistic Williams will play this year. “When he’s ready we’ll get him up and ready to go.” Said timetable won’t be rushed by injuries at WR,” Birkett tweeted.

When Williams will be ready remains the question, but it seems clear that the Lions are going to continue to play it safe time-wise to make sure they can get Williams back in the best possible shape.

At this point, the smart money remains on a potential November return, but even that is speculation. It’s simply good to hear he is moving in the right way.

Wide Receiver Injuries Make Fans Antsy for Williams

Detroit continues to struggle with injuries at wide receiver, making Williams an important player to watch for a return. So far, the Lions aren’t getting their money’s worth with DJ Chark, and others have been hobbled.

Amon-Ra St. Brown has had to battle through an ankle injury early this season, and Josh Reynolds is fighting the same thing with the team. In the absence of these players, others have stepped up for the Lions, including Tom Kennedy and Kalif Raymond.

A player like Williams, though, could be a game-changer. Even with guys like Chark, St. Brown and Reynolds in the mix, it’s always bene clear that Williams possesses some dominating traits and potential abilities that set him apart in a big way.

Even though that is the case, the team will not rush Williams, and his return date continues to trend toward November.

Lions Handling Williams’ Injury Well

The Lions deserve credit for their smarts with Williams so far this year given the delicate nature of his recovery and his importance to the roster moving forward.

It long figured if the team doesn’t feel Williams is ready to come back, they wouldn’t rush him along. It’s not overstating matters to say Williams is one of Detroit’s most important young pieces in a long time given what he means to the offense. Making sure he is completely ready is of utmost importance to the Lions, so Williams should not be rushed back even if it’s obvious the Lions need him in a big way to make dynamic plays.

Williams’ long-term future with the team is more important than the 2022 season, so no matter when he gets back, it’s good to see the team doing diligence with his recovery and continuing to proceed smartly.

Perhaps with more good work on the field, the news can continue to be good on Williams in the weeks ahead. Nothing has seemingly stopped the positive developments from playing out.

