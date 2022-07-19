‘I Really Deserve 100:’ Jameson Williams Reacts to First Madden Ranking

NFL rookies typically have to earn their respect in the league, and few break on the scene and make a major impact right off the bat. When Jameson Williams starts his career with the Detroit Lions, he might already be starting from ahead.

Williams was known as one of the fastest players in the 2022 NFL draft, but didn’t get to show his talent thanks to an ACL injury. Though Williams has been sidelined, most still understand what he brings from a speed perspective on the field. Madden 23 is the first to show Williams this major degree of respect.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

NFL contributor Dov Kleiman tweeted out an interesting fact during Madden ranking reveals. Williams has been given a 98 speed, which is the second-highest total in the league only to Tyreek Hill. He is the fastest rookie hands-down, however.

#Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams received 98 speed in @EAMaddenNFL Only Dolphins @cheetah is faster at 99.#Patriots Tyquan Thornton and #Steelers Calvin Austin are the next fastest rookies with 95.#Bears Velus Jones and #49ers Danny Gray follow with 94 speed. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 18, 2022

“Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams received 98 speed in Madden. Only Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill is faster at 99. Patriots’ Tyquan Thornton and Steelers’ Calvin Austin are the next fastest rookies with 95. Bears’ Velus Jones and 49ers’ Danny Gray follow with 94 speed,” Kleiman tweeted.

Some highlights that the NFL posted from the SEC Championship might only serve to prove how fast Williams really is on the field. Against Georgia, Williams was very often gone in a flash when running routes down the field:

In real life, folks will have to wait to see Williams’ speed as he recovers from injury and may not be ready to start training camp or the 2022 season. That doesn’t change the fact that folks are already excited to see what he can do and expect him to be very speedy in the league.

Williams Tweets He Believes He’s Even Faster

Obviously, Williams was thrilled to get the honor in a big way, and his message on Twitter was a simple one following the news. Williams tweeted photos of three speed clouds, a nod to the respect he received from Madden heading into his first season in the NFL.

In another tweet, Williams took things a step further, saying that he knows he can crank up the speed on the field with pads on during games and in practice, which might mean he deserves 100 on the speed meter.

Nah fr doe I ran 23 mph hella times last year practice n game FULLY padded😭 some dem had to get naked run 40s for that. I jus see people say ian deserve the 98 i really deserve 100😂💯 GM ☀️ — jamo 🥋 (@bigsgjamo) July 19, 2022

“Nah fr doe I ran 23 mph hella times last year practice n game FULLY padded. Some dem had to get naked run 40s for that. I jus see people say ian deserve the 98 I really deserve 100,” Williams tweeted, posting the sentiment with some emojis.

Williams knows he is fast, and is obviously looking excited to prove that he can get the job done on the field when the time comes. He knows he is fast, and is ready to show what he can do in between the lines when he gets out there. The reaction is a good one for the Lions ahead of the impending season.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the fastest players in the NFL draft after watching clips such as this. In college, he showed a knack for speed and the big play.

A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en route to being one of the top players in college football.

An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top-five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Not only is Williams explosive, but he might soon be one of the fastest players the entire league has to offer. This should give fans some extra excitement about his future in the league when the time comes.

READ NEXT: Astounding Fact Revealed About Lions Offense