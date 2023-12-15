Lions’ Jameson Williams Fires Blunt Message Ahead of Broncos Matchup

The Week 14 performance from the Detroit Lions wasn’t good in a lot of ways. The Lions allowed at least 26 points for the fifth straight week while the offense managed a season-low 267 yards.

Although Lions head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance, particularly the undisciplined play, he didn’t go as far as to label the game as embarrassing.

However, wide receiver Jameson Williams went there while describing how badly the Lions need to bounce back against the Denver Broncos in Week 15.

“I feel like we had an embarrassing loss last week that we’ve got to shake back from,” Williams told reporters on December 14. “We know that. Dan don’t really got to tell us that at all. We just know what we’ve got to do this week to play better.

“Less turnovers and just play good football. Do what we do.”

Williams didn’t have a catch on 2 targets in the 28-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on December 10. He also had 4 rushing yards.

Lions Experience Great Week of Practice

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has often said after defeats this season that losing isn’t always the worst thing. It can often rejuvenate a team’s motivation and focus.

Williams shared that the Lions players and coaches were very focused in the days following the loss to the Bears.

“We’re just on our things. Details is rocking. Everything is just going up,” Williams told reporters. “No drops, you’re out there moving fast and everything’s just going good for us.”

Even at home, the Lions will likely have to be on all of their details to beat the Broncos. Denver comes into the matchup having won six of the past seven games behind a defense that has forced a lot of takeaways.

Denver is tied for the NFL lead with 24 takeaways this season.

Turnovers, of course, have been a problem for the Lions as of late. Detroit has committed at least 3 giveaways in three of its past four games.

More Targets Coming for Jameson Williams?

One way the Lions could bounce back offensively would be to hit on more deep shots in the passing game. Over the past four games, the Lions have had only 1 pass of at least 40 yards.

Williams’ playing time has generally increased throughout this season, but he still doesn’t have a game with more than 2 receptions. He’s had more than 3 targets just once in nine contests.

Campbell addressed a question on December 11 about Williams’ targets in Detroit’s offense.

“We’ll keep working with him. He’s improving,” Campbell told reporters. “We’ll keep working to find some different ways to get him more involved because he’s putting the work in and he’s improving.

“But he’s really no different than Saint. Keep finding ways to get Saint more involved. Reynolds did some good things. Find a way to get him involved. Look, we’re going to do what’s best for us, and ask our guys to do things that they do well. So absolutely, he’s earned that, so we’re going to keep working at it.”

That’s a lukewarm endorsement for more targets to Williams. But, at least in theory, if opposing defenses are concerned about Williams beating them deep, there will be more openings underneath for the other Lions pass catchers.

That seemed to be happening when Williams initially returned from his early-season suspension. But with Williams’ lacking deep opportunities lately, it hasn’t been occurring as often the past few weeks.