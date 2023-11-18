Lions’ Jameson Williams Delivers Warning to Rest of NFL

Wide receiver Jameson Williams scored 15 touchdowns in 15 games during his final college season at Alabama in 2021. But in 11 games over two seasons with the Detroit Lions, Williams has reached the end zone just twice.

In Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Williams scored but the play didn’t count because of an illegal low-block penalty on the Lions.

The lack of touchdowns, though, isn’t something that Williams is overly concerned about. He told the media on November 16 that he’ll be scoring a lot more soon.

“I was a little mad, but I just ran the next play,” Williams said of the nullified touchdown. “I plan on getting a lot more touchdowns, so I really don’t be tripping off that.”

Not counting the nullified touchdown, Williams received 2 targets in Week 10. He caught both for 18 yards.

Lions’ Jameson Williams Says He’s Not Concerned About Targets

Apparently, Williams isn’t too worried about much these days. In addition to being unfazed by the lack of scoring, the second-year receiver explained to the media that he’s also not concerned about his targets.

“I really don’t know what to say on the targets because I don’t really focus on that,” Williams told reporters. “I just focus on winning.

“We got a real good thing going right now, something that Detroit hasn’t seen in a while, and we’re just focused on keeping that going. It don’t matter who gets the ball. When you see the ball in someone’s hands on our team, you see them making plays, that’s all that really matters to us.”

Williams has 4 catches for 34 yards in the past three games since catching a 45-yard touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. But Williams has made an impact in other ways.

In the first half versus the Chargers, Williams delivered a block 45 yards down field to spring David Montgomery on a 75-yard touchdown run.

Williams could also receive a lot of credit for Detroit’s intermediate passing game success. Opposing safeties are playing deep off the line of scrimmage to prevent Williams from making a bit play, which is causing receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end Sam LaPorta to see openings underneath.

“He’s excited about not just catching the ball, but being excited about being where he’s supposed to be when he’s supposed to be there, about getting blocks for his teammates and stuff like that,” Lions wide receiver coach Antwaan Randle El told reporters on November 16.

Williams played a career-high 34 offensive snaps in each of the last two games.

Lions WR Coach Antwaan Randle El Says ‘It’s Coming’ for Williams

The Detroit receivers coach is pleased that Williams is doing what’s necessary to help the team win. But Randle El agreed with his young receiver — Williams will be making an impact on the stat sheet soon.

“I think it’s just coming,” Randle El told reporters of Williams. “It’s a matter of time.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell sees Williams getting better too.

“He’s improving. I think I said this earlier: He feels like he’s one of the guys now, man. He’s part of the team,” Campbell told reporters on November 15. “He’s one of the guys. He’s putting in a good day’s work. He’s physical. He’s tough, and so the more that he earns his stripes here, the more opportunities he gets.

“And his comfort level, his confidence level is going up. So, he’s in a good place right now. He’s improving. It’s a good thing, man. We’re proud of the way he went after it the other day.”

This season, Williams has 8 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Through Week 10, his best statistical performance was in Week 6 when he had 2 catches for 53 yards with the touchdown against the Buccaneers.