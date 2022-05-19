PFF Makes Major NFL Prediction for Jameson Williams Looking at Stats

The Detroit Lions seem to have a player that has flown under the radar in Jameson Williams, but now that he has been drafted to the team, all of that could be set to change in a major way.

Williams looks to have much potential on the field given what he was able to do with the Alabama Crimson Tide in one season, and that’s a fact that folks are starting to gleefully point out in a big way. It could lead to some bigger things once Williams officially gets into the NFL.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Pro Football Focus pointed out on Twitter that Detroit’s new star receiver has some stats which could lead to big things in the future.

Jameson Williams receiving at Alabama last season 🔥 1,561 yards

🔥 15 TDs

🔥 143.0 passer rating when targeted Future superstar 🌟 (📸 @Lions) pic.twitter.com/ivxipHn4Gd — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 18, 2022

“Jameson Williams receiving at Alabama last season: 1,561 yards, 15 touchdowns, 143.0 passer rating when targeted. Future superstar,” the site tweeted.

Though what Williams did was limited to one season at the college level in Alabama, it was enough of an impression for some to believe that he could take the next steps toward stardom on the field. For a Detroit team devoid of weaponry, this is something the team will have to hope plays out quickly.

That’s something the Lions hope for in a big way this coming season.

After NFL Draft, Williams Gaining Hype

Though Williams was mostly an afterthought for some fans during the pre-draft process given the unfortunate injury that played out which cut his appearance in the College Football Playoff short, folks still understand that he might represent one of the best young players in the NFL this coming season. Analyst Cris Collinsworth already proclaimed him the best wideout in the last draft, and that’s been an opinion which has been shared by plenty of folks. NBC’s Chris Simms had the same feeling about Williams, and all of this has led folks to believe the Lions got a potential steal when they dealt up to snag Williams with pick 12.

Without the injury, it’s possible if not likely that Williams would not have been around by the time Detroit selected, so it could be a case of fortunate timing that the team was even able to end up with him in the first place. He’s gained in early hype, and if he starts the season strong, that might only be more of the case as things get going should he play a quick role for Detroit.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like Simms has done. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Play

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Lions fans will be rooting for these experts to be right immediately, and it will be interesting to see if Williams can live up to his new billing. He will come in a bit underrated, but that fact could change in a hurry once he gets going.

READ NEXT: Picks, Final Record Prediction for Lions’ 2022 Schedule