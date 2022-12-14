Jameson Williams Praises Passion of Lions’ Fanbase: ‘Just Electric’

Perhaps the biggest moment for the Detroit Lions in Week 14 came on one of their first plays of the game to rookie wideout Jameson Williams.

Williams, who was playing in his second game, managed to haul in an electric touchdown that set the fans on fire early in the game and set the tone for how things would go all afternoon long.

The moment wasn’t lost on Williams, who seemed to feel love from the fans not only in the moment, but in the weeks leading up to it as well. As Williams told reporters and Brad Galli of WXYZ, the passion and love from Lions fans has been amazing for him.

Jameson Williams said he loves the passion from Lions fans. “They treat me very well. I feel like it’s probably one of the best treatments I got in a while," he said after his first NFL touchdown. "I touch the ball, get on the field, score. It’s just electric man, I love it.” pic.twitter.com/AjNqNCEanz — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 13, 2022

Once upon a time, many fans weren’t sure if Williams was excited to join the Lions during the draft, but it’s likely that was more a case of shock at a team trading up unexpectedly to nab him.

It’s obvious that with the way Williams has been embraced by the fanbase that he loves what he sees. This could lead to a special relationship between the sides that is just beginning.

Watch Williams’ First Career Touchdown

In terms of the play, it was a beautiful pass and a good catch and run from Williams on what was a major coverage bust from Minnesota.

Here’s a look at the play, which was a beautiful route and the type of score that Williams turned in plenty of times in his college career:

Williams managed to find a seam down the middle of the field and managed to outrun everybody. It was a huge play for Detroit, who managed to get a big play to start the game and ignite a sellout crowd.

While Williams didn’t catch another pass the rest of the day and only saw his use go up a tiny bit in the game, it was good enough progress for his debut on the field for the team.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Praises Williams’ Debut

The Lions have one of the best wideouts in the league in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Now, they might have another in Williams, who made a huge debut in his first game in the league.

Speaking with his brother St. Brown on The 33rd Team, St. Brown explained the play, and said that several of the players were jealous that Williams could get so wide open.

"I'm super happy for him. I can't wait to see what he does moving forward. That boy can roll." 🥹@amonra_stbrown breaks down what happened on @bigsgjamo's first TD (and first #NFL catch) 🙌#OnePride pic.twitter.com/P4n8lvIl5i — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) December 14, 2022

“Jamo had his first tud, his first catch. Once the play call came in I was like of this could be a touchdown. The route Jamo had was basically a b-line. Honestly, I think they had a bust. Both safeties went to Josh (Reynolds). I’m like bro. We all looked at each other on the sideline like ‘I wish I could be that open.’ But to get your first touchdown like that for him I think is huge. I know he was happy,” St. Brown said in the clip.

As he would go on to say, it was a special moment that could lead to more special moments for Williams in the future.

“I can’t imagine coming off injury, coming back to the season this late, scoring your first touchdown on your first catch. Probably the biggest game for us of the year against the Vikings. I’m super happy for him. I can’t wait to see what he does moving forward. That boy can roll,” he said.

Safe to say this is an exciting time for Lions fans given what Williams can do. He feels the love and is already feeding off of it in a big way.