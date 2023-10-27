Lions’ Jameson Williams Speaks Out on His No-Catch Performance

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions saw his targets double in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens. His production with that volume, though, did not.

Williams didn’t catch any of his 6 targets versus the Ravens. It was the first time in three games this season Williams finished with zero receptions and no yards.

The 22-year-old admitted that he was more focused on how the team performed in the 38-6 loss to Baltimore. But he also briefly shared his thoughts on his own play.

“My performance, I guess, I don’t know, it can get better for sure,” Williams told reporters on October 26. “It’s gotta get better.”

The week prior to facing the Ravens, Williams had 2 receptions, 53 receiving yards and a touchdown on 3 targets against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His touchdown was a 45-yard catch.

Lions’ Jameson Williams Stresses Team Getting Better

The second-year receiver didn’t seem pleased with his play, but it also didn’t seem to be his top priority when he spoke to the media on October 26. Instead, Williams stressed the team bouncing back in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“We’ve got to get better as a team, ” Williams told reporters. “We went into that game as a good team, now people may have the wrong mindset on us, but who cares. We just looking forward to going out this Monday night, getting a good win.”

To get better, though, at least on offense, the Lions will need more production from Williams.

Veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. announced on October 24 that he was leaving the team to tend to a personal matter. The Lions released Jones after his announcement.

Without Jones, the Lions receiving core is thinner. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds remain as the team’s top two receivers. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta has also been one of quarterback Jared Goff’s favorite targets this season.

But for depth, the Lions need Williams to perform. He’s also the team’s best chance of adding the element of the deep threat to the offense.

Williams has averaged just 10.7 yards per game in nine contests during his NFL career. But he’s averaged 19.2 yards per reception, and both of his touchdowns were at least 40 yards.

Williams Emphasizes Starting Fast in Week 8

It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for Williams the past two weeks. His 45-yard touchdown in Week 6 elevated his expectations again. But he followed that up with zero catches in Week 7.

Whether the previous week had great plays or terrible ones, though, Williams told reporters he’s got his mind on the next play.

“It’s always important [to keep your head up]. That’s the main thing you gotta focus on because you can’t let one play define you, one game define you,” Williams said. “You just gotta keep moving forward.

“It’s not your last game playing, it’s not your last down playing, so you gotta just keep looking ahead.”

Williams also told reporters that he believes it’s important for the Lions offense to start fast against the Raiders. He said that it was tough to find a rhythm versus Baltimore because the first three drives resulted in punts.

“Offense has to get going for sure in the first three drives.”