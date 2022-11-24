NFL Insider Reveals Most Likely Return Date for WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions have been waiting much longer than some teams to unwrap a huge present from their 2022 rookie class, but the much-anticipated return is coming soon.

Wideout Jameson Williams is working back from his ACL injury, and he joined practice this past week for the first time. While he wasn’t able to play in the Thanksgiving Day game, the return is coming very soon.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions will be getting Williams soon, perhaps as soon as Week 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Lions obviously won't have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he's coming soon. This week's wasn't a full-speed practice, but next week's will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 24, 2022

“The Lions obviously won’t have rookie WR Jameson Williams today, but as he looks to return from a torn ACL in college, he’s coming soon. This week’s wasn’t a full-speed practice, but next week’s will be. If he makes it through unscathed, there is a good chance he’s activated,” Rapoport wrote.

It always seemed like Williams would be more likely to come back in December, and that had been rumored since the start for the Lions. With Rapoport’s commentary, it seems like that is going to be the case.

Indeed, before the Thanksgiving game, Williams was spotted running routes on the field, which was good to see.

Really nice seeing Jameson Williams running routes out there before today’s game. pic.twitter.com/tGtiTUWjOW — Al Rosenberg (@al1radio) November 24, 2022

Add it up and the Lions will be in good shape to unlock perhaps the top player that their rookie class can offer on offense.

Williams Joked About Lions’ Number Switch

When he was drafted, there was some confusion about what number Williams would wear. He started with 18, which was a nod to Randy Moss, Calvin Johnson and other elite wideouts the rookie admired.

A change, however, occurred soon after. With Matthew Stafford’s blessing, Williams was awarded the number nine, and considering Stafford’s much slower physique, it was something the quarterback made fun of with Williams.

As he explained to the media, Stafford knows that Williams is going to be able to put his much quicker spin on the number.

No. 9's speed rating just went ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/PPWwKKVghc — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 23, 2022

“One thing he told me is the nine is going to be moving a lot faster,” Williams joked of the conversation with Stafford.

Lions fans are ready to see how much faster the nine can move when Williams does finally play.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Looks Happy With Williams’ Return

As excited as fans seem to be for the return of Williams to the field eventually, Detroit’s wide receivers are also very thrilled with the news.

After the team revealed Williams would be coming back to practice, Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the spot with a big reaction. As he tweeted, he clearly liked the news given the smily face that he posted:

St. Brown and Williams could be the next dynamic duo in the league, and it’s clear that St. Brown understands this, especially when he is presented with the scenario of Williams’ return.

It will be fun to watch this duo get down to business together whenever it happens on the field in the coming weeks. As experts say, the Lions are about to find out how good Williams can be in the coming weeks.