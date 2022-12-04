Lions’ Rumored Usage for Jameson Williams Draws Ire of Analysts, Fans

The Detroit Lions activated wideout Jameson Williams for his first NFL game, and it’s long seemed as if the player had some dynamic capabilities that could lead to multiple roles.

Williams has been a speedy player for his teams in the past, and given that, an NFL insider reported before his debut to the league that the Lions were perhaps set to test him out on special teams.

Fox Sports NFL analyst Jay Glazer reported that Williams could be used as a gunner by the team. That drew the ire of multiple parties, including some Fox Sports colleagues like Howie Long, who mocked the potential move.

Dov Kleiman shared a video captured by Twitter user Honolulu Blues which showed the discussion of the Lions’ idea for Williams.

“Lions will use 1st round pick WR Jameson Williams as a Gunner on special teams, per

Jay Glazer. The FOX crew felt it was an odd move, Howie Long: “That’s why Detroit struggles..” In general, first rounders don’t play on ST, let alone those coming off injury,” Kleiman tweeted.

Whether that decision is set in stone or not remains to be seen, but it would certainly be odd to see a top pick being used as a weapon on special teams. While that is the case for most players, most guys also aren’t like Williams.

At Alabama, the wideout was used as a gunner on punts multiple times and dropped the hammer when doing so. Williams even got a targeting penalty in a game for smacking a player very hard.

Play

Jameson Williams Targeting HIT vs Auburn 🤯 2021-11-27T22:03:02Z

Clearly, Williams can do the job. Whether folks want to see him doing it in the NFL with so much on the line is another story, indeed.

Lions Fans Frustrated With Potential Williams Decision

Obviously, rumors of this move struck a chord with nervous fans, who don’t want to see their electric wide receiver at risk for further injury, especially given he is coming back to the team.

Twitter user Jordan Jakubik was frustrated with this potential deicison, and as he wrote, if it happens, the team should move on from their coaching staff.

“If the Lions use Jamo as a gunner in his first game coming off an ACL, the entire coaching staff needs to go,” Jakubik tweeted.

That aside, many understand that the report could be off or something that is misinformation to trick opponents. Matt Gray saw that as the case.

“Glazer report better be wrong … Jamo being used as a gunner today as well?!?!?!?!?!,” Gray tweeted.

“Please tell me why in the world would Jameson Williams be playing some snaps at gunner in his first game back coming off an ACL injury. Laughable coaching decision,” the account tweeted.

Others were shocked to learn of the decision to play such a key player on special teams given how much he means to the offense.

“Did they really just say we bout to put Jamo in at gunner how the hell does that make any sense,” the account tweeted.

To fans, it might not make sense. To the team given what Williams has done in the past, it might make a lot of sense.

Lions Limited Williams’ Impact in First Game

Reality said that the Lions probably weren’t going to put a lot of stress on their rookie first round pick in his first game in the league, and that’s what the plan was going into the week.

As NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero tweeted before the game, the Lions were planning on a modest output from Williams to ease him back in no matter what roles he was set to play.

“Lions first-round pick WR Jameson Williams will make his debut against the #Jaguars, but he’s expected to be on a very limited snap count, per me and Ian Rapoport. They’ll ease him in 11 months after his torn ACL,” Pelissero tweeted.

The Lions’ offense performed well enough against Jacksonville that the team didn’t have a lot of punt run during the early stages of the game. As a result, this was mostly a non-factor.

Still, it will be something to monitor as he continues to play the rest of the 2022 season.