Lions’ Deal for Roster ‘Centerpiece’ Called One of 7 Best Draft Moves

Most of the offseason, it’s been clear to Detroit Lions fans that the team needed another addition at wide receiver in the NFL draft.

Even after adding the likes of DJ Chark and re-signing Kalif Raymond and Josh Reynolds at the position and having the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown on the rostet, Detroit still needed young talent and a possible game-breaker at the position.

Within wideout Jameson Williams, the team managed to score that in a big way. Williams was pick 12 after the Lions traded up to the spot, and while many thought the team gave up plenty with pick 32 and 34 to make the move, others believed the Lions scored by not having to cough up a 2023 first-round pick to facilitate the trade.

Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton apparently liked the move a whole lot, because Detroit’s electric deal for Williams on draft night was called one of his seven best moves of the weekend on the site.

As Wharton explained, the Lions adding playmakers to both their offense and defense within the first-round can’t be seen as anything other than win given their needs for precisely that in 2021. It also sets up Jared Goff to have a better chance at success, and if he manages to struggle, could make the Lions a spot to watch at quarterback.

“Williams is a big part of the effort to create a balanced and dangerous surrounding cast. If Goff fails, Detroit has quickly become an attractive situation for any quarterback to take his place. Make no mistake, Williams will become the centerpiece of this offense sooner than later,” Wharton writes within the piece.

If the Lions get elite ball out of Williams, which many see as the obvious case in this scenario, it could mean a big future for the team. Arguably, when healthy, Williams was seen as perhaps the top wideout in this 2022 class. Detroit adding him at a major position of need qualifies as significant.

No matter what the Lions may have given up, the chance at finding a player of Williams’ traits was too good for Brad Holmes to ignore in the end. For that reason, his addition seems like one of the biggest wins in the draft as Wharton hints.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like many have done since the pick took place. In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football. An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Obviously, speed is the key portion of the game for Williams, so if he can be healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and help them sooner rather than later on the offensive side of the ball.

Williams Promises to Be Ready for 2022 Season

A big issue for Williams with the Lions right off the bad could be health given his ACL injury which is still healing. While the Detroit brass was tight-lipped after picking Williams about when he could become ready off a devastating ACL injury during the 2022 College Football Playoff, Williams himself was not so reserved. He wants fans to know he is planning on being back for training camp in a few more months time.

As Williams told the media after he was picked on Friday, April 29, he is lotting a return for camp in what might be a bit of a shocking development given the complexities and dangers with such injuries. Even such, Williams seems to be doing well enough to gain this confidence.

#Lions WR Jameson Williams, recovering from a torn ACL, says he expects to be ready by training camp. That would be big. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 29, 2022

“Lions WR Jameson Williams, recovering from a torn ACL, says he expects to be ready by training camp. That would be big,” Ari Meirov tweeted.

Indeed it would be big for the Lions to have Williams ready for training camp, and the team will hope that this is the case. In the past, ACL injuries have been longer recoveries than they are now, and modern medicine is helping players come back faster and stronger in a bigger way than ever before.

It’s been said that Williams is having a solid recovery so far and is looking good, and that’s great news for Detroit. The team may choose to be more reserved about Williams and his return, but he wants them to know that the window could be shorter than anticipated.

Should that be the case, he could easily work his way into the conversation as a top move in this draft almost immediately given his talent.

