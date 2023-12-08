GO AD-FREE
Lions’ Jameson Williams Fires Warning to Speedy WR Tyreek Hill: ‘I’d Get Him’

Getty Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams made a bold claim about his speed versus the speed of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been the consensus fastest player in the NFL since he debuted in 2016. As a rookie, he reached more than 23 mph on a play in the open field.

This season, Hill has reached 21.5 mph on four different plays according to Next Gen Stats. That’s the most in the NFL. Hill’s 22.01 mph run in Week 5 is the second-fastest recorded speed this season.

But that didn’t mean much to Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams, who suggested to The Detroit Free Press’ Dave Birkett that he could beat Hill in a race.

“I feel like I’m faster,” Williams told Birkett. “I feel like I’d get him. I just got to showcase it.

“When I get the ball in some space, I’m going to show y’all, for sure.”

