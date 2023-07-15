Lions’ Jameson Williams Turned Heads at Latest Workout

Wherever Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams seems to go this offseason, he makes headlines. On July 15, he was back to turning heads with his skills on the field.

Williams reportedly worked out with fellow Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at St. John Bosco High School in Southern California. Photographer Sergio Vasquez took several pictures of Williams making spectacular catches during the workout.

Vito Chirco of SI.com’s All Lions wrote that this was the second time Williams trained with St. Brown in Southern California this offseason. Williams also worked out at the same high school in April.

Chirco described a one-handed catch the 22-year-old made, which Vazquez captured in one of the pictures, as “stellar.”

High Expectations for Lions WR Jameson Williams Entering Year 2

The Lions had so much confidence in Williams during the 2022 draft that they executed a trade to move up the draft board 20 spots to select the receiver. Detroit made that acquisition despite the fact Williams tore an ACL in his final college football game, which was less than four months before the NFL draft.

Because of the injury, Williams only played in six games as a rookie. He scored a 41-yard touchdown on his first NFL touch, but that was his only catch on 9 targets the entire season.

The expectation going into this season, though, is Williams will be a much bigger part of the Lions offense. Detroit signed veteran Marvin Jones this offseason, but allowed DJ Clark to leave in free agency, and thus far, the Lions have balked a signing another big-time receiver such as DeAndre Hopkins.

Therefore, the No. 2 receiver role behind St. Brown is available for Williams.

Williams’ Rocky Offseason Away From the Field

The 22-year-old makes jaw-dropping catches look easy, and once he has the ball, he’s an elusive runner. He touched the ball just two times as a rookie, but each touch resulted in at least a 40-yard gain.

However, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Williams this offseason.

He won’t play the first six regular season games in 2023 because of a suspension due to gambling violations. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Williams gambled on college games at the Detroit team facility, which is against NFL policy.

On July 5, Williams came under scrutiny again when he posted a video on Twitter of himself celebrating July 4 with fireworks. Detroit sports radio host Mike Valenti of 97.1 The Ticket was particularly critical of Williams’ decision to light explosives in his hands.

“If you’re an NFL player in a prove-it stage in your career, I don’t care if you’re Jamo or Jared Goff or anybody in between, I don’t want to see my players, two weeks before camp, lighting fireworks,” Valenti said. “That’s full-stop.”

In the same rant, Valenti encouraged Williams to be more like St. Brown and stay off social media. Williams was at the center of another controversy when he liked a tweet on March 7 that suggested the Lions replace quarterback Jared Goff with Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson.

It may just be a coincidence because Williams had trained previously with St. Brown, and the 22-year-old probably doesn’t listen to sports talk radio. But perhaps the 22-year-old has decided to learn a thing or two from his more-experienced teammate.

Whether he has or not, Lions fans hope to keep seeing Williams turning heads on the practice field and not on social media.