Major New Weapon Revealed as Lions’ Top Second Half X-Factor

The Detroit Lions have managed to bring some momentum back to the mix after a solid Week 9 win, and soon, the news may be getting even better for the team.

While the Lions moved on from tight end T.J. Hockenson and their offense seemed to suffer in the short-term, there could be much better news coming down the pipe. Detroit will soon get back Jameson Williams, and that’s going to be significant for the future.

Pro Football Focus recently broke down NFL rosters heading into the second half of the season. While Detroit came in 31st overall proving how far they have to go, writer Brad Spielberger seemed to be very optimistic about Williams and his return.

Spielberger named Williams the team’s top x-factor for the second half, and said that he could be a game changer for the offense.

“Especially with tight end T.J. Hockenson now a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit desperately needs a legitimate No. 2 receiving option in the passing game beyond Amon-Ra St. Brown. While every player has their own individual circumstances, there’s reason for optimism about Williams given how good the rest of the 2022 NFL Draft wide receivers have been thus far,” Spielberger wrote.

Williams has been doing well in his rehab by all accounts, and the Lions have not rushed him whatsoever. That’s important as the team has managed to tread water without him on offense.

Adding Williams back to the mix could be huge toward making the team even more dangerous in the meantime, and figures to be huge for the Lions. Already, he’s being called a potential game-changer for the team.

Lions ‘Optimistic’ Williams Will Play in 2022

When will Williams come back? Very soon, perhaps. He could be back as soon as December according to Detroit’s coaching staff.

Speaking to the media before practice on Wednesday, October 19, Dan Campbell was asked about Williams, and admitted to the media including Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he has turned things in a good direction and is coming on strong now. As a result, he thinks he’ll play in 2022.

Campbell on Jameson Williams: “We feel like he’s really coming on.” Said Lions are optimistic Williams will play this year. “When he’s ready we’ll get him up and ready to go.” Said timetable won’t be rushed by injuries at WR,” Birkett tweeted.

When Williams will be ready remains the question, but it seems clear that the Lions are going to continue to play it safe time-wise to make sure they can get Williams back in the best possible shape.

At this point, the smart money remains on a potential November return, but even that is speculation. It’s simply good to hear he is moving in the right way.

Williams’ College Stats & Highlights

It might not be a stretch at all to proclaim Williams one of the top players in the NFL draft like many have done since the pick took place, and a good bet to make a fast impact in the league.

In college he showed a knack for speed and the big play. A big-time transfer from Ohio State, Williams came to the Crimson Tide after 266 yards and 3 touchdowns and set the SEC on fire in 2021. Williams racked up 1,572 yards and 15 scores en-route to being one of the top players in college football.

An ACL injury in the National Title game hurt Williams’ chances of being a top five pick, but there would have been a chance if not for that. The tape shows a speedy player who has afterburners:

Fastest WR in College Football 🔥🔥🔥 || Alabama WR Jameson Williams 2021 Highlights ᴴᴰ Subscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Alabama WR Jameson Williams Junior 6’2 189 lbs Alabama WR Jameson Williams has the kind of game changing speed that will leave NFL teams drooling & defensive backs fearing. After transferring from Ohio State,… 2022-02-17T00:00:35Z

Obviously, speed is the key portion of the game for Williams, so if he can be healthy, that would be a big plus for the Lions and help them sooner rather than later on the offensive side of the ball.

If he’s able to get back to who he was in college, that could be a big advantage for the Lions and their offense down the stretch that could change the game for them.