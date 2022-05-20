Analyst Reveals Why Jared Goff Was Lions’ Biggest Draft Winner

With a jam-packed weekend full of need addressing on both sides of the ball, there were plenty of places that the Detroit Lions chose to target. That sets up a scenario where there were several theoretical winners from the event.

Detroit’s defensive line, which added Josh Paschal and Aidan Hutchinson, was benefitted. A weakened linebacking core added Malcolm Rodriguez and Josh Houston. The secondary added safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Chase Lucas.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Still, as much heavy lifting as the Lions did on defense, it’s being speculated Jared Goff was the biggest winner. Why? The team managed to add weapons for their quarterback not only in free agency but in the NFL draft as well.

In a new power ranking segment on ESPN.com, writer Eric Woodyard postulated that Goff was Detroit’s biggest winner from the recent draft thanks to the weapons the front office has been seeking out for him from day one.

“The Lions’ front office has shown its commitment to adding game-changing offensive threats around him this season, which was a big problem during last season’s 3-13-1 finish,” Woodyard wrote.

Specifically, Woodyard cited the addition of Jameson Williams as one of the biggest moves for the team and Goff as well given his game-breaking ability.

“Detroit also traded up to get rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 and many believe he was arguably the most talented at his position prior to his ACL injury,” he said in the piece.

The Lions have put their faith in Goff in a big way moving forward. Brad Holmes has not been shy about proclaiming him the guy for 2022. Whether that also leads into 2023 is up to Goff and how he plays, but the team is giving him the best chance to make the case as the quarterback of the future.

To that end, Goff might be a huge winner after all.

Lions Also Added Tight End James Mitchell

It wasn’t just the addition of Williams which will help Goff. Detroit picking up Mitchell in the fifth-round was also a sneaky big win for the offense and quarterback. The former basketball player is a solid pass catcher and can get down the field and make big plays. Mitchell hasn’t been wildly productive with just 7 touchdowns and 838 yards in his career, but he has the kind of body that will impress scouts. Outside of the ACL injury, he could have caught more attention in 2021-22.

Here’s a look at what he has done:

Play

James Mitchell NFL Draft Tape | Virginia Tech TE Virginia Tech tight end James Mitchell has shined when given opportunities during his career at Virginia Tech. Despite losing most of the 2021 season due to injury, Mitchell finished his career in Blacksburg with 52 catches for 838 yards and 7 touchdowns. During his time at Virginia Tech, Mitchell proved to be extremely versatile, showing… 2022-04-11T17:39:48Z

His size and abilities may mean a higher grade for Mitchell had he been healthy, but he also brings the right intangibles for Detroit. This is yet another win for Goff and the Detroit offense.

Detroit’s Offense Should Be Beefed up for 2022

No matter what happens, at the very least, the Lions have committed to changes on offense. In 2021, the team suffered from a lack of big plays that were alarming. Down the field, the Detroit passing attack sputtered until late in the season when Amon-Ra St. Brown and Josh Reynolds came along. Adding Williams and DJ Chark to the mix will be huge, in addition to Mitchell if he is completely healthy. Add to that a revved-up offensive line and a healthy backfield and Detroit could be one of the better offenses in the league that nobody is talking about in May.

If this is the case, Goff should be thankful. He won big from Detroit’s additions, and could be poised to break out himself in 2022. The arrow is pointing firmly upward for this group.

READ NEXT: Brad Holmes Reveals Moment 2021 Lions Impressed Him