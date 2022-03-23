Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown Hold New Work out in California

The 2022 offseason is barely a week old, but already, the Detroit Lions are hard at work trying to craft their future and the grind does not stop for players no matter age or experience level.

One of the standouts to develop late in 2021 was wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. Near the end of the year, the lightbulb went off for St. Brown, who looked like one of the top rookie wideouts in his class. His development was due to the chemistry he developed with his quarterback, and now that is going to continue.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Already, Jared Goff and St. Brown are setting out to keep that continuity going. In California, photos recently surfaced of Goff and St. Brown getting a work out in together. Chris Burke of The Athletic peeped the duo putting in time on Instagram and shared a look at what was going on:

Looks like Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown are putting in some offseason work together at 3DQB, Goff’s usual Huntington Beach training spot. pic.twitter.com/BJMXvAirpz — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 23, 2022

The photos show Goff and St. Brown sweating it out and working hard ahead of a new season to continue to remain on the same page. Obviously, this is great news for the Lions considering how important both players are for the team in 2022. Seeing the work ethic of both to improve should represent a big win for Lions fans as they get fired up for the new season to start next year.

Goff Preparing for 2022 Season With Lions

The quarterback rumor mill has been churning for the last month, and while there has been drama in plenty of other NFL locales, things have been quiet in Detroit. For a while, it’s looked as if Goff is going to return to the team, and that feels like even more of the case given the Lions made the move to bring back both of his understudies for 2022 in Tim Boyle and David Blough. Whether that means the team will look at drafting a quarterback remains to be seen, but at the very least, it seems as if the Lions are going to stick with Goff, even as folks continue to beat the drum for the team to move on from the quarterback this offseason.

The fact that Goff is casually working with his wideouts would seem to throw cold water over the notion that the team is looking to replace him or move on in the short term. What that means for the long-term remains to be seen, but Goff is clearly in the business of still connecting with his top targets.

St. Brown Enjoyed Strong 2022 Finish

As for who is catching the ball, down the stretch of the season, St. Brown only seemed to gain in confidence from where he was earlier in the year, and his emergence from an unknown rookie to one of the better wideouts in the league was a major a sight to see for the Lions and their fans.

St. Brown looked like a solid weapon most of the second half of the season for the Lions catching and running with the ball. He took on the look of a player who may will his team to bigger and better things thanks to the plays he was able to deliver.





Play



WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Highlights | 2021 Season Watch highlights of Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown from the 2021 season. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-01-21T18:58:40Z

St. Brown was on fire for the Lions down the stretch, and the fact he finished with 912 receiving yard and 5 touchdowns will simply springboard him moving forward into 2022. The Lions have seen St. Brown come into his own with big plays, and he has looked like a future dynamo in waiting for the team’s offense.

The fact he remains committed to getting better with Goff in tow only helps to make the case for him being a breakout star for the 2022 season.

READ NEXT: The Best Players for Lions During Free Agency’s Second Wave