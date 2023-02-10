Lions’ Jared Goff Excited for Return of OC Ben Johnson: ‘It’s Huge’

The Detroit Lions got one of the best pieces of news for their entire offseason early in January, when it was revealed that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would not be leaving.

Johnson presided over a Detroit offense that was near the top of the league most of the season, and ended up as a top candidate in the hiring cycle. When he turned down a chance to take a job elsewhere, however, Johnson left Detroit fans fired up.

It wasn’t just fans, however, that are excited and optimistic about Johnson’s return. Players feel the same way, including quarterback Jared Goff.

Speaking with Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com on the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast, Goff was asked about Johnson’s return to the team. As he said, he believes that to be a significant element given the team can hit the ground running for 2023.

“It’s huge having him back, being able to have some continuity kind of in his offense and having a guy that knows us, we know him and don’t have to learn a new system,” Goff told Twentyman on the show. “The success we were able to have offensively last year, it’s huge, but I think the next step is consistency. There was there was times this year where our running game was really good and our past game was just okay and then the inverse where our past game was really good and our run game was just okay. So how do we bring it all together and get a little bit more consistent where you know everything’s firing on all cylinders every week.”

Achieving that consistency will likely be easier if the team has a solid foundation, and returning Johnson will allow that to happen on the offensive side of the ball. To that end, it could be huge that the team will bring him back for what they hope is a fantastic season in taking the next step.

Listening to Goff speak about Johnson, it’s clear that could be the case in a big way given the relationship the pair shares.

Johnson’s Return Significant for Lions

In terms of a positive way to start this offseason, there could be nothing better for the Lions than seeing Johnson return to the team. Why? His offense was near the top of the league in 2022.

This past season, the Lions finished with a top four total offense, putting up 380 yards per-game. Detroit’s passing offense was ranked eighth overall, putting up 4,281 yards and 29 touchdowns to go with 251.6 yards per-game. Amon-Ra St. Brown was the leader at the spot with six touchdowns and 1,161 yards.

Detroit’s rush offense was 11th, going for 128.2 yards per-game and 2,179 total yards and 23 touchdowns. Jamaal Williams was dominant with 17 touchdowns and 1,066 yards to lead this group.

Now that he is coming back, Johnson can continue to oversee the development of Goff, someone that has sung his praises from the start that he has developed a quality relationship with on the field. Johnson can also continue to help Jameson Williams gain his footing in the league at wide receiver.

With Johnson back, the Lions could be poised to become one of the most dangerous offenses in the league in 2023, and their development can continue.

Goff Praises Lions’ Line, Amon-Ra St. Brown

During the 2022 season, it was the players on offense that stepped up and helped Johnson to look good. Goff knows that, and took time to praise his offensive teammates for stepping up.

As Goff explained to Twentyman, his offensive line was a big reason he was able to have success, and he credits them for what the team was able to do on offense as much as anyone else.

“It’s extremely important (to have them). It definitely eases my mind knowing those guys are are going to be there and I’m so lucky to play behind them this year and hopefully they can continue and keep them all for as long as we can, but it’s been a lot of fun and I think the foundation has been set in our standards and it can only go up,” Goff told Twentyman.

In terms of playmakers, there were few better in the league than Amon-Ra St. Brown this year, who showed his chops consistently all year long. As Goff admitted, he sees a bright future for the youngster, and he will only continue to develop his craft.

“He’s entering that part of his career where he’s coming into his own and I think that year one to year two leap is kind of where you see that from him certainly,” Goff said. “You saw it last offseason and into the season, but can he continue to improve? Can he continue to do all the right things? I got my money on yes, so it’s fun to work with him and be on his side.”

The same can likely be said for Johnson, who will have all these weapons and more at his disposal, including Goff. Advantage Lions as it relates to that.