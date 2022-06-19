Jared Goff Reveals Amazing Reason He’s Excited About Lions’ Direction

The Detroit Lions have made a commitment to Jared Goff at least in the short term, and that’s a fact that the quarterback is very in tune with.

Goff appreciates the faith the organization has shown him, and as a result, he is ready to go ahead of the 2022 season.

Sitting down in an interview with Adam Breneman on The Adam Breneman Show, Goff dished on his career thus far in an interesting interview, and spoke at length about the Lions, his time with Dan Campbell and other aspects of his life. Perhaps the most interesting admission, though, is how the team has come together and has a united approach in terms of their locker room.

“Yeah, to be around guys who really love it and really want to be there and aren’t playing for money but are competitors. They keep using the word grit and it’s great, but it’s really like that feeling of wanting to be out there with your teammates. You know, it’s not like that everywhere and it’s starting to build that way here in Detroit. It’s really exciting,” Goff told Breneman in the interview.

From Goff’s words, it seems as if the Lions are in great position. To have a locker room that buys in and seems to love each other is special. Heading into this season, it seems as if Goff knows the Lions have things right where they want them to have a major season.

In just a few short years, it seems the mindset has flipped in Detroit. That’s pretty significant as a rebuild goes, and could be a sure sign that the Lions are poised to come out of this dark period soon.

Goff Loved Lions’ Offseason Improvements

From start to finish, the Lions seemed to have a big focus on getting Goff playmakers at every level. From wideout to running back to tight end and even up front, the Lions have toughness, playmaking and big play capabilities. That is a fact that is not lost on Goff at all, and he believes it was awesome to watch the team put faith in him by stocking the cupboard with talent.

“That was fun. You know, obviously, last year was hard for for everyone but I think I trust Brad (Holmes), I trust Dan (Campbell),” Goff said. “I trust their plan and getting a guy like Josh Reynolds to sign back going and getting DJ Chark, obviously drafting Jameson (Williams), you know, it’s been like kind of a ‘okay, cool, let’s go do this thing’ and yeah, they’re doing it the right way and it’s really exciting. We’ve got a lot of work to do and you know just because we have better players now, it doesn’t mean that we’re gonna just automatically win. It’s a lot of work to do and we know that, but it’s going in the right direction for sure and it’s an exciting time to be a Lion.”

If those names all come together, it will indeed be an exciting time to be a Lion in 2022. Goff has the weaponry, and now, he might also have a team that is bringing the ideal mindset to be able to do some major damage on the field soon.

Goff Trending Upward for 2022 Season

Perhaps the biggest reason for fans to be as excited about Goff as he is about the team? The way he finished out the 2021 season and where he is trending in the offseason. Detroit has a quarterback they can seemingly count on for the future in Goff under center. In spite of all the early struggles and injury trouble late in the year, Goff found a way to finish the 2021 season strong on the field. Since Thanksgiving, Goff was on relative fire as statistics go at quarterback. He threw 11 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions while going off for 1,136 passing yards. Goff has also claimed elusive awards for a Lions quarterback such as NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors as well as FedEx Air Player of the Week award.

Perhaps the game that showed Lions fans the most was his impressive 3 touchdown performance against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15:

All of this cemented Goff’s future with the team, and it’s clear he is just as excited about the direction of things listening to his words. Combined with some early returns about how he is practicing and getting on with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, and the sky could be the limit for Goff in Detroit.

Fans as well as the quarterback are probably ready to start the new season hearing this.

