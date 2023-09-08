Lions’ Jared Goff Reacts to Big Win Against Chiefs

Football fans and the NFL expect big things from the Detroit Lions during the 2023 season. That was obvious when the league scheduled Detroit for five nationally televised games this season.

In the first of those five games to be aired and streamed across the United States, the Lions knocked off the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, 21-20.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of the victory for a Detroit organization that’s been rebuilding for many years. But Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn’t get too caught up in the hype when talking to NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark immediately after the game.

“It means we’re 1-0,” Goff said when asked about what the victory meant to him and his team. “We come into every game expecting to win, and we’re 1-0. Excited to get back home now.”

Goff completed 22 of 35 passes for 253 yards with a touchdown in the victory. His biggest play of the night came on third-and-12 with 10:46 to play in the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-14, Goff barely avoided the Chiefs pass rush to find Josh Reynolds for an 18-yard gain and a first down.

The Lions scored the game-winning touchdown six plays later.

Jared Goff Bests Patrick Mahomes Again

Prior to September 7, Goff and Mahomes had faced each another one other time. That matchup came in 2018 during Mahomes’ first year as a starter and back when Goff played for the Los Angeles Rams.

Also in primetime on Monday Night Football, Goff had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 413 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also ran for a score.

Mahomes had 478 passing yards and 6 touchdowns but also threw 3 interceptions and lost 2 fumbles (Goff lost 2 fumbles as well). Goff led the Rams to a 54-51 victory.

The Goff-Mahomes rematch was a little different, as the offenses didn’t dominate. There were obvious exceptions, but neither team’s receivers had particularly terrific nights. That was especially true for the Chiefs, who didn’t have a pass catcher reach 50 yards in Travis Kelce’s absence.

Goff and the Lions gutted out a 1-point victory.

After throwing 3 incompletions to begin the game, Goff completed his next 11 passes. He threw a 9-yard touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown for the first score of the 2023 NFL season.

Goff has not thrown an interception in 359 straight attempts, which is the third-longest streak in NFL history. He trails the NFL record, which Aaron Rodgers holds, by 45 passes.

Lions Return Home for Next Two Games

As Goff noted, the Lions will return to Detroit for a mini-bye week. Then, they won’t hit the road again until they are back on Thursday Night Football on September 28.

Detroit will face the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons the next two weeks at Ford Field.

The Lions will get a chance to avenge their 48-45 loss last year to the Seahawks. That was one of Detroit’s first six losses of the season when the team started 1-6.

The Falcons hope to be much improved this year. How tough of a test they will be in Week 3 will likely depend on how quarterback Desmond Ridder begins the season.

No one can take anything for granted in the NFL. It doesn’t sound like Goff will after he kept things in perspective immediately after such a big win in the season opener.

But after the victory at Arrowhead, the Lions have the opportunity to experience a much better September than the first two years under head coach Dan Campbell. Before beating the Chiefs, Detroit was 1-5 in September under Campbell.