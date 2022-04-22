Jared Goff Hypes Potential ‘Fun’ Fit of DJ Chark Within Lions’ Offense

Early in the Detroit Lions offseason, the team has not been splashy and instead focused on making smaller signings to build up the depth of their roster.

One of the spots that saw the biggest boost was at wide receiver with the addition of DJ Chark to the team’s offense. Chark figures to come into the mix and be able to give the Lions something they didn’t have last year in the form of a bonafide deep threat for the roster.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Already, Chark has fit into the program well with Jared Goff, working with some of Detroit’s passing targets as well. The quarterback admitted when meeting with the media on Thursday, April 21 that he’s seen some solid traits from his top wide receiver that he likes and has appreciated early on.





Play



Detroit Lions Media Availability: Apr. 21, 2022 | Jared Goff Watch Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff speak to the media Apr. 21, 2022. Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx More Lions NFL Action: bit.ly/2oxtfjX #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-04-21T15:34:24Z

“He’s a fun guy to talk to. A lot of energy, and I’m really excited to work with him,” Goff told the media. “I’ve seen him from afar and talked to Blake Bortles briefly about him. I know he played with him for a year, so good things to say about him. Everyone I’ve heard has good things to say. I know he can run, I know he can catch. That’s probably one of the things I care about so he’s a good dude and and we’re really excited to have him.”

Chark joined the team as one of the few outside additions to the roster, and seeing what he can do in the mix will be huge for the team in the end as they push toward the 2022 season. Already, though, it’s good to see Goff excited about the potential he brings.

Goff Explains Chark’s Fit Within Lions Offense

How the Lions expect to use Chark is another story, and with the offseason program just starting, it’s hard to nail down a direct answer for a specific usage, but overall, Goff is happy to have Chark in the mix and knows that when the time is right, the team will formulate a more complete plan about how Chark will look to fit within the team’s offense.

“I don’t know what capacity we’ll use (him) in. These sound like coach’s questions,” Goff said with a laugh. “I’m excited for DJ, excited to play with him. I don’t know how we’re going to use him yet, but he’s a fast guy who can run who could possibly stretch the defense so it’ll be fun for me.”

In his career, Chark has been a player who has been able to move down the field and make big catches deep. That’s what the Lions have needed, so it would not be a shock to see Chark being a guy who can get that done for the team once he gets into the Detroit offense and gets things going.

Chark Figures to Help Upgrade Lions Offense Immediately

It wouldn’t be a surprise Detroit badly needed a big-bodied pass catcher that is a bonafide deep threat and Chark is that. He has proven before with his work in the league that he is a player capable of going up and getting the ball vertically, which is what the Lions have missed in a big way in the offense last year. Chark could help open up Detroit’s offense in that he will give Jared Goff a vertical threat to throw the ball to deep down the field. In 2019, Chark was a Pro Bowler, but if he has struggled with anything in is career, it’s been injuries. Last year, he was lost with an ankle injury which cost him the end of his 2021 season.

The one-year deal gives the Lions some wiggle room and avoids risk. Detroit isn’t bogged down with a major long-term deal, and Chark gets a chance to prove that he can be an elite pass catcher. If he is able to do that, there’s a great chance the Lions keep him around and reward him as they have done with Josh Reynolds. With both Chark and Reynolds, the team has a pair of vertical options that will help them deliver upon some more big plays for the future.

Goff already sees that being the case, so it’s not hard to imagine what the duo is going to be able to do together on the field.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly Within Mix for Deebo Samuel Trade