‘We Feel We Owe Them One:’ Jared Goff Fired up for Shot at Eagles

The Detroit Lions have spent the better part of the entire 2022 offseason preparing for this moment, and now that it’s almost here, the team is beyond ready to go for Week 1.

When the Philadelphia Eagles come calling, Ford Field will be a sellout crowd and quarterback Jared Goff is looking forward to the challenge of playing the Eagles again. That’s especially true given how strong the team is up front.

Goff knows when the game gets going this weekend, the battle will likely be determined in the trenches given that’s the strength of the opposition. It’s something he talked about on Wednesday, September 7 meeting with the media.

Jared Goff on the week one matchup against the Eagles

“You know it always starts with them up front. Always has, ever since I’ve been in the league. It’s always been about their front. Fletcher (Cox), obviously kind of been the anchor for that for the last handful of years and the people they’ve added with (Vernon) Hargreaves and now the rookie (Jordan) Davis and (Derek) Barrnett’s a hell of a player. I know uh Haason Reddick, played him a bunch, he’s a hell of a player. They

got dudes over there who can who can rush and can do some good things. Josh Sweat, I mean I could keep going, they got probably five or six of them.”

In spite of this, Goff feels as if the Lions are still in good shape along the offensive line.

“We like our matchup with those guys we get, (our) offensive line and feel good about it. At the same time, (we) know that they’re going to be coming,” he said.

Defensively, the Eagles are loaded both up front and on the back end. At quarterback, Goff seems to know the challenge will start with getting the ball out and making sure he doesn’t get hit too many times.

Goff Not Worried About Lions’ Injuries

Knowing the advantage the Eagles may have in the trenches, is Goff worried about what could happen in this matchup given the issues his offensive line is dealing with?

That’s not exactly the case, as the quarterback said he has faith not only in his teammates, but his coaching staff to get the players ready to go and geared up to play in the game.

“Right guard, whoever it ends up being, that guy will be fine and I trust Hank (Fraley) and trust (the) coaches and everything they’re gonna do and then I’ll be ready to go,” Goff said simply.

This week, Halapoulivaati Vaitai went down with injury, which was a blow to the team’s starting group. His replacement Tommy Kraemer might also be dinged up, which could leave the Lions in position to switch things up along their front. Plenty of moves have been pondered, from moving Penei Sewell inside to switching Frank Ragnow to guard. Reserve Logan Stenberg may also play.

Whatever happens, it sounds as if Goff has faith in his line standing up to the major challenge that awaits them.

Goff Ready to Avenge 2021 Loss to Eagles

Perhaps one of the biggest thoughts on Goff’s mind does shift to revenge. The Lions will tangle with a Philadelphia team that put 44 points on them last year in a blowout win. That frustration clearly hasn’t left anyone in the building.

Goff himself admitted it’s something he’s thought about, even if he’s motivated simply because it’s the first week of a new season.

“It’s still Week 1 of the NFL season. If you’re not excited for this one I don’t know what’s wrong with you,” he joked. “Yeah, we feel we owe them one for sure. But you know, I’m sure they’re going to come in here thinking they’re going to try to do the same thing again, so we got to be ready to go. It’ll be fun.”

For Goff, the challenge of taking on the Eagles and their excellent front has him ready to go, even if it’s been a tougher than usual week up front.

