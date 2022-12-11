Analyst Predicts Major Shakeup for Lions in Offseason Due to Finances

The Detroit Lions have some big decisions to make this offseason, and the biggest may well be at quarterback.

While Jared Goff has played well, there are financial realities that every team has coming into a new year. That’s the truth with Goff as much as anyone, which is something that many folks have been pointing out.

According to David Kenyon of Bleacher report, a change is in order for the Lions

As Kenyon pointed out, the Lions would save about $20.7 million by releasing Goff, and he writes he projects the finances to impact Detroit’s decision making. As a result he projects the Lions job to open, and puts it in that category within the piece.

As for what happens, he projects the Lions to roll the dice with a rookie, and go with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud in the NFL draft with one of their two early picks.

“The draft results in Bryce Young heading to the Texans and C.J. Stroud joining the Lions. No other QB prospect in the 2023 cycle becomes an immediate starter in the NFL,” Kenyon projected.

Reports have surfaced that the Lions are unlikely to move on from Goff this offseason because they like what the quarterback has done. Whether that means they look at a quarterback or not in the draft remains to be seen, but it could be clear that they may not invest an early pick into the position.

That will not stop folks from projecting it will be the case, so buckle up the closer the offseason gets and the more these stories surface.

Lions Unlikely to Move on From Goff

In terms of what Goff has done this season on the field, the Lions have not had reason to be all that disappointed with their quarterback statistically and otherwise. Play-wise, they may not have a reason to ditch Goff.

Through Week 13, Goff has put up a very solid 19 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff has thrown for a solid 3,022 yards and has been a quality game manager for the Lions. He’s avoided the big mistakes for the most part, and been a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Detroit could keep Goff given what he has been able to do in leading a resurgent Lions offense most of the year. He’s had some inconsistent games, but that applies to nearly any quarterback in the game.

Nothing Goff is doing in 2022 is helping to make it obvious that he should lose the job, but still, many see the Lions as in need of an upgrade. When the offseason begins, it will be interesting to see what direction this goes.

Stroud’s Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of Stroud, it’s easy to see why he is the apple of Lions’ fans eyes at quarterback thus far this season.

Early on, Stroud has taken on the look of one of the best passers in a stout 2023 class of quarterbacks. His first year at Ohio State was a banner season in which Stroud threw for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of Stroud’s top highlights from the 2021 season on the field:

CJ Stroud 2021 Season Highlights Full 2021 regular season highlights for Ohio State QB CJ Stroud Cover photo courtesy of Andrew Lind – twitter.com/AndrewMLind 2021-12-06T02:17:52Z

A question Stroud will have to overcome this season and into the future? The failure of Buckeye quarterbacks in the NFL. Few have achieved major success in the league, but there’s always time for a first. Stroud could well be that player with his strong arm and escapability.

Through the 2022 season, Stroud amassed 1,737 yards, 24 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. As a result, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, placing third in the ceremony.

It was very good work for Stroud in what figures to be a major season for the quarterback, and a year that some Lions fans hope culminate with him being selected to join the team next April.