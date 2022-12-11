NFL Insider Offers Major Update About Lions’ Plan With Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions figure to have some big decisions to make this offseason, and for a while, the biggest has been seen as what to do with quarterback Jared Goff.

When Detroit made the trade to land Goff as well as a pair of first-round picks, most assumed that Goff’s days were numbered in Detroit. The team would stick with him for a few years, but then move on.

That line of thinking might not be correct right now. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport quoting sources familiar with Detroit’s thinking, the Lions aren’t poised to move on from Goff, but rather stick with him for the future.

“As sources have explained, Goff is believed to be their starting QB. Period. Not just until someone else comes along. With all due respect to the unknown — weird things happen in the NFL — the plan is for Goff to be in Detroit for the future,” Rapoport wrote in the piece.

A big reason this is the case? Goff has settled down within the teams offense and is also enjoying a solid season. He’s leading the team on the field and off, and has been the total package for the Lions.

As Rapoport would go on to say, the team now has draft options with Goff playing much better.

“If Goff continues to impress and Detroit doesn’t need to select a QB in this draft, that pick could end up being used on a top position player or a perfect pick to trade. There’s plenty of time left until then, but where it stands right now is a huge positive for Detroit,” he wrote.

Goff playing well and the Lions picks being pretty high combine to make this a win-win for Detroit. There’s a long way to go before the offseason, but it’s become pretty clear that the team is happy with what Goff is giving them.

Without Quarterback, Lions Could Draft Defense

Mostly, when teams have a top-five pick, they are destined to draft for offense. In this case, the Lions could have an advantage in being able to draft for defenses when all is said and done.

From defensive line to the secondary, there are a lot of spots that could use upgrades in Detroit. Perhaps the biggest spot that the team could target with one of its two first round picks is cornerback, where the Lions have some nice pieces but depth issues.

Additionally, no matter where the Lions pick, the team should get an upgrade along their defensive line. From Will Anderson Jr. to Jalen Carter, there is talent up front. Additionally, names like Bryan Bresee, Tyree Wilson and Myles Murphy also could be top picks to help rush the quarterback and plug the lanes up front.

Offensively, the Lions have one of the top passing and rushing attacks in the league. Their line has been very solid with regard to starters and otherwise. That sets up a situation where the team could go all-in on helping a defense add more depth, even as resurgent as they have been lately.

Advantage Lions for the 2023 offseason in terms of these picks no matter where they might land. Detroit also has a pair of second-round picks to work with, which is important to remember.

Goff Having Great Season in 2022

In terms of what Goff has done this season on the field, the Lions have not had reason to be all that disappointed with their quarterback statistically and otherwise, which is a big reason they might not want to move on.

Through Week 13, Goff has put up a very solid 19 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff has thrown for a solid 3,022 yards and has been a quality game manager for the Lions. He’s avoided the big mistakes for the most part, and been a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense.

Detroit could keep Goff given what he has been able to do in leading a resurgent Lions offense most of the year. He’s had some inconsistent games, but that applies to nearly any quarterback in the game.

Nothing Goff is doing in 2022 is helping to make it obvious that he should lose the job in the future. Obviously, Detroit seems to agree with that line of thinking within, which insiders like Rapoport seem to know.