Selfless Jared Goff Reveals Top Lions’ Goals Are for Teammates

The Detroit Lions have put their faith in Jared Goff to lead the team in 2022 and beyond, and so far, it seems as if they are on track to receive a reward for their patience.

Thus far this offseason, Goff sounds like a new man mentally and otherwise, and he is feeling very confident before the 2022 season.

Speaking with The Pivot Podcast, Goff went into depth on his goals for the upcoming season, his transition to Detroit and what’s next for the Lions as well as his own career.

Perhaps interestingly, Goff wasn’t full of any bluster regarding his team, but his focus lies more with trying to get improved play from those around him in order to help his teammates achieve their dreams as well as boosting the Lions.

“I think taking my game to the point where I can make others around me that much better and not just fitting in and doing my job, but how do I make DJ Chark better? How do I make T.J. Hockenson better? How do I get those guys elevated, as they are already good players,” Goff said. “How do I make them all better in our system and better on our team and be the guy that they can go to ask those questions and being able to elevate their play as well as mine.”

Already, it seems to be mission accomplished with regards to Chark, who is impressing in camp. Goff is looking locked-in on the field as well, so it would be no shock if he is just as good in time.

At a position like quarterback where it can be all about stats, Goff realizes his teammates are the biggest key. That’s a mature approach that could lead to success this season.

Goff Explains Ditching ‘Mr. Perfect’ Label

In his career, Goff has gone through plenty of ups and downs. Much of his struggle at times could be attributed to pressures, both internal and external.

Early in his career, many built Goff up to be a perfect prospect when reality was that even the quarterback knew he had flaws. Coming to the Lions has helped that mentality greatly.

Since coming to Detroit, Goff has turned over a new leaf mentally with the help of Dan Campbell. As he explained, Campbell has helped him to turn around his mindset to the point that he can focus on others rather than worrying about doing everything for himself.

Goff revealed that Campbell told him he wasn’t looking for perfection or a superhero, just a player that can be a good teammate who also knows he can play.

“Just do what you do, you know? I’ve been doing this for a long enough time and I know what the hell I’m doing and don’t overthink things. Don’t try to be some superhero out there because that’s what I think we need. No, just be me and let the pieces fall where they may. I think this spring and then through the summer into this training camp that’s really settled in with me,” Goff said.

A big way the team is doing that? By getting Goff involved within the offense and giving him control. That, along with Campbell’s personality, have been a win for Goff.

“Dan’s allowing me to do that. He’s given me a lot of control and allowed me to be myself in a lot of ways which has been fun and I’ve enjoyed it. Dan’s a fun guy to play for,” he said. “He does that not just for me, but I (think) he’d say that for everybody, be yourself. He played, he gets it. Just be you and have fun so you don’t have to be Mr. Perfect.”

Avoiding perfection could end up being a key for Goff this season. He is comfortable and sounding locked in.

Goff Understands Unique Opportunity Lions Have

While Goff admitted on the show that he had mixed feelings about leaving Los Angeles initially, the quarterback said he was ready for the challenge of the Detroit quarterback spot.

Instead of looking at his new situation as a frustration, Goff seems to see what the Lions have to offer as a major opportunity. The team has gone decades without division titles and playoff wins, but that didn’t matter to Goff in the end.

As he explained, while it as an initial challenge, it’s one he looks forward to given the chance he has to potentially build a legacy in Detroit.

“It was a challenge, but it was a challenge that I took on and was ready for similarly with this whole team and what it’s been through over the last couple of decades or however long it’s been since a playoff win. It’s a challenge that I embrace and that we all embrace here of turning this around, that opportunity that we have and that I have to take advantage of,” Goff said honestly.

In order to get there, Goff will need to have his teammates helping him out, which he is very conscious of this year.

