Jared Goff Thankful for Beneficial Injury Rest After Thanksgiving

This time last week, the Detroit Lions didn’t know if they would have Jared Goff available to play in Week 12 or not, but Goff answered the bell with a big performance on Thanksgiving Day.

Though the Lions lost, it certainly wasn’t the quarterback’s fault. Goff threw for 2 touchdowns on the day along with 171 yards, and didn’t look like he was ailing all that much in spite of missing Week 11’s game and being questionable most of last week to play at all.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, December 1, Goff explained that he feels much better now that he has had some time to rest up and recuperate, and as a result, feels good for this week's game and is in a much better place health-wise.





“Definitely, I think it was a good five or six days there after the game to recover and get my body right. Again I don’t want to make any excuses, but having that minor oblique deal that was bothering me, just getting right on that and feeling good,” Goff said to the media.

Goff feeling better would be a big asset to the Lions this week. The team needs the quarterback to be healthy and able to lead the team, so the fact that extra rest bought him time seems to be one positive off Detroit’s Thanksgiving game.

Goff Rebounding From Oblique Injury

The injury last week, as NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport noted, actually stems from prior to Week 10, but was clearly exacerbated by playing the game against Pittsburgh. That day, amid a tie, Goff couldn’t manufacture much offense down the field in soggy, cold conditions and was carried by a ground game which pounded out 229 yards and 2 touchdowns on the afternoon. Heading toward Week 11, Goff had an early setback with the oblique injury, but still almost started for Detroit. With some rest this past weekend and a Thursday game, it seemed possible Goff could have enough time to make a recovery to play for the Lions against Chicago. That ended up happening, and he seemingly came out of the game healthy enough for Week 13.

Goff Touts Routine for Helping During Season

Injury or not, the Lions quarterback, like every player on the team, has had to endure the ups and downs of a tough season on the field. So what better way to find a way through than to delve into a deep routine and stay there throughout most of the season to avoid getting too high or too low?

Speaking to the media, Goff said that he does stick to a routine, and it involves a lot of introspection week to week off previous games.

“I think everyone has a routine. I have a routine I have kind of built up over six years of playing,” Goff said. “I think every week you kind of evaluate what you do, what you could have done better. Then you have your points of emphasis during that week and that’s kind of been the same way this week. With the way things have gone especially this year, you can find some points of emphasis every week to get better at and things you want to work on.”

Fortunately for the Lions, health does not seem it will be one of those problems for Goff this week to worry about. With that off the plate, the hope is that he can move forward and have a solid game.

