Lions’ Jared Goff Speaks Out on WR Jameson Williams: ‘He’s Coming On’

Second-year wide receiver Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions didn’t set a new career high in receiving yards or post a play longer than 18 yards against the Denver Broncos in Week 15. He didn’t score a touchdown either.

But it was still arguably the most promising game of his young career. That was the overall message Lions quarterback Jared Goff conveyed after the 42-17 victory.

Goff raved about Williams when discussing the 22-year-old in his postgame press conference following Week 15.

“He’s coming on. He really is,” Goff said of Williams. “Again, it’s the work in practice. It’s all the extra hours and everything he’s doing to deserve it.

“The sky is the limit. He’s a hell of a player. He’s a hell of a kid, and he’s working hard right now.”

Williams caught a career-best 4 passes against the Broncos on December 16. He was involved throughout the game, as he received a career-high 7 targets.

WR Jameson Williams’ Involvement in Lions Offense Growing

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El have made similar statements about Williams over the past couple months as Goff did after Week 15.

On December 11, Campbell said that Williams was improving when asked about whether the receiver had earned the right for more opportunities.

Williams has supported those claims in small doses this season. He had a 45-yard touchdown in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Williams hauled in a 32-yard score to help the Lions come back to beat the Chicago Bears in Week 11.

During Week 13, he rushed for a 19-yard score against the New Orleans Saints.

But Williams had yet to be one of the team’s featured receivers in a game. That is, until December 16.

Goff hit 8 different receivers with passes against the Broncos. However, only 3 of Detroit’s pass catchers had more than 3 targets.

Williams was one of them. His 7 targets trailed only Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams was also third on the team in receptions and receiving yards.

Lions QB Jared Goff Says He Trusts Williams

Endorsements from teammates and coaches are great. But it was still refreshing to see Williams receive the opportunity to contribute throughout a game in Week 15. He rewarded the Lions with a complete performance.

More of that appears to be on the horizon not only because of Williams’ hard work, but the growing confidence Goff has in the 22-year-old.

“I trust him,” Goff said of Williams. “He’s where he needs to be. He’s catching the ball in tough locations.

“I think it’s only going to keep going up for him.”

Williams has posted 17 catches for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns in 10 games this season. He also has 2 rushing attempts for 23 yards and a score.

Including last season, Williams is averaging 15.7 yards per reception. The Lions should obviously want to continue to use Williams as a big-play threat, but if he can also be a chain mover, Detroit’s offense will be even more versatile.

With Williams exceeding the 200-yard receiving mark for the season in Week 15, the Lions now have 6 pass catchers with more than 200 receiving yards this season.

Among those Lions pass catchers, only St. Brown has more games with at least 40 receiving yards than Williams over the past month.