Jared Goff Reveals Why Jameson Williams Is Game-Changer for Lions

The Detroit Lions got some great news this week when they learned wideout Jameson Williams would make his return to practice.

While fans were excited enough about the news and what it means to the Lions moving forward, the players had their own take about Williams coming back. As the quarterback, Jared Goff has a unique appreciation for what Williams brings to the mix.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 21, Goff discussed what Williams means. While he’s not expecting him to come back right away and admits he didn’t do much in practice, the dynamic element he adds is something that could change the game for Detroit.

“He’s got so much speed man, and he’s got so much ability. Any way that we can end up using him whenever that time is he comes back will give us a boost some way some how,” Goff said. “However many snaps that ends up being, however many balls he ends up catching just having him on the field and having his ability to threaten people vertically and to turn a five-yard throw into a 60-yard gain, that type of stuff is dangerous.”

The Lions could certainly use another major weapon in their offense, and Williams could be coming at just the right time given the fact that the Lions have had some injuries in their receiver group.

No matter what Williams does, it could be an advantage to the Lions just to have him on the field. Goff seems to know that, which is why he seems so fired up to add him back to the mix.

What Williams Will Bring to Lions

Speed is the name of the game with Williams, and depending on how ready he is to get going off the ACL injury and how ready the Lions feel he is, the team could see an immediate speed boost.

In college, Williams has been able to take the top off defenses with big plays down the field. If there’s one thing the Lions have missed a bit this season, it is that deep pass and that player who can take things the length of the field on offense

No matter if Williams is used a lot or not, his presence can be effective as a decoy for the team, and could open things up for other players. Add it up and this has the chance to be an impactful return for Detroit down the stretch.

Goff Looking Forward to Thanksgiving Game

On the field, Goff played his first Thanksgiving game last year and did a nice job, going 21-25 for 171 yards and two touchdowns. That effort qualified him as one of the most efficient passers in the league on the holiday.

Last year, the Lions were 0-9-1 going into the game. This year, the Lions are 4-6 with a shot to get back in the playoff hunt if they keep winning. After three straight wins, Goff knows the fanbase is ready to come back and get at it again in a very rowdy way.

“We were talking about it last night, coming off (a) three game win streak at home. I know what this game means to the city of Detroit. It’s been here every year and playing a good opponent. Yeah, it’ll be fun,” Goff said. “It’ll be really fun and we look forward to seeing those guys out there.”

Though it’s a bit of a challenge on a short week with a great team coming in, Goff is also predicting that the Lions will be ready to step up and be ready for game time.

“Shortest week in football and we’ll be prepared. It’s my second time doing it and I have a lot of fun doing it,” Goff said.

With the return of an elite wideout to practice, a winning streak and a special holiday game, there’s a lot for Goff to be thankful for right now.