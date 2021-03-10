EA Sports Provides First View at Jared Goff in Lions Jersey [LOOK]

The Detroit Lions will make a major quarterback swap official in the coming days, and when Jared Goff comes into the mix and Matthew Stafford departs, it will be a major change for the team as well as the fans.

It will also represent a shift for the video game world, as well. Ever since the swap was agreed upon, folks have been wondering what such a trade might look like for the players involved. Fortunately, EA Sports has fans covered and recently provided a good look at both players in their new uniforms.

ALL the latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Here’s a look at some of the newest jersey swaps for the game:

Estamos apenas no começo da offseason e já vemos rostos familiares com uniformes novos! 👀 #NFLBrasil (via @EAMaddenNFL) pic.twitter.com/Vw42krEENM — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) March 9, 2021

Obviously, the only question left to sort out is whether or not Goff will wear 16 for the Lions. At this point, an educated guess would say that Goff might decide to stick with his former number in the Motor City. Detroit hasn’t had many players wear the number lately other than Titus Young, so there’s a chance for Goff to make it his own when he gets to town.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Jared Goff’s Madden Resume

Overall, Goff is rated as a 77 for Madden 21. His rating hovers around that mark, and has risen as high as a 79 and has gone as low as a 76. With this in mind, it’s clear that Goff is about a 75-80 player in the mind of the game. Hs highest rating is a 89 for throwing power, and he’s also rated a 93 for toughness. One of his lower marks is a 64 for strength. As a whole, Goff is rated a lot lower than Matthew Stafford, who came in at an 83 overall for the 2021 version of the game.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the comparison will be seeing what happens next year in the game. Many would expect Stafford to get a bump up going to a bigger team while Goff could get a bump down. Expect something like that to happen when Madden 22 is unveiled.

Jared Goff Getting New Start With Lions

Regardless of what number he wears, Goff will enter a situation in Detroit where the majority of the pressure is indeed off of him in terms of his situation. The expectations in Los Angeles were high, but now that he is being written off heading to Detroit, Goff can simply settle in and play football. Most predicted the Lions to select a quarterback in the draft or be involved in the quarterback market, but Goff can put an end to that with a quality season on the field. It’s a big chance for both him and the Lions heading into 2020.

It’s always exciting when teams commit to a quarterback change, so it will be interesting to see how Goff embraces the opportunity in Detroit. Getting his new threads will only be part of the process that is yet to play out in the days ahead.

READ NEXT: Lions Reportedly Reveal Franchise Tag Decision With Young Defender