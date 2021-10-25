Jared Goff Praises Play of Kalif Raymond: ‘I Love Getting Him the Ball’

The Detroit Lions might not have many big-time weapons in 2021, but they’ve discovered one in wideout Kalif Raymond, and that’s according to his quarterback.

Raymond delivered another big day against the Los Angeles Rams, putting up 115 yards and looking like Detroit’s most explosive wideout. In an important moment in the second half, Raymond showed off his skill, catching a pass and taking off down the field in the clutch.

During a season when the Lions have lost a lot of wideouts and seen plenty of inconsistency, Raymond’s emergence has become a major bright spot for the team and the offense.

Thus far, Jared Goff can be counted as a fan of what the underrated wideout has brought to the mix so far. Speaking to the media after the game, Goff admitted that he is looking to get Raymond the ball, because he’s been a player that has done everything to put himself in position to be successful.





“Kalif’s a perfect example of the guys in that locker room that fight,” Goff said. “He fights, he’s where he needs to be, he’s on time, he’s reliable and he’s going to get the ball because of that. He dropped that screen early, but that was unusual for him, and we wanted to come back to him and get him involved and you can see the type of explosive ability he has. Even the diving catch down the sideline, that isn’t a regular receiver play. I love getting him the ball as much as I can and trying to build a good rapport with him.”

It’s good news to hear that Raymond is doing everything he needs to do and Goff is building a good relationship with the wideout. In a season that has been defined by injury and inconsistency, Raymond has been a major bright spot for Goff and the Lions.

Raymond Emerging as Lions’ Top Wide Receiver

So far this season, Raymond has been the player who has made the most out of the opportunity that has been given. From training camp to the preseason and beyond, Raymond has been putting himself in the best position to get the job done, and his hard work has paid off. Thus far this season, Raymond has been a revelation, putting up 334 yards and 2 scores so far.





With plays like this early in the season, it is not a stretch to say that Raymond has become the best option for the Lions in terms of catching the ball.

Raymond’s Career Stats and Highlights

The Lions added an intriguing player to the mix in Raymond this past offseason and someone who can impact the game multiple ways. Raymond hasn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions. Raymond does have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again.

from the start, it always figured that Raymond would figure to get his first crack at the receiving job, and given the fact that he has shown 4.3 speed as well as explosion as a deep threat, the chances of him making an impact seemed great for the team in year one with the Lions.

Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





Raymond has managed to bring some of those plays and speed consistently, which has helped the Lions in a big way. Goff is a big fan of what he’s been able to do, and it could be that the Lions have mined some gold in the underrated wideout.

