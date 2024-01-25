49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Sends Warning on Lions’ Jared Goff: ‘Better Be On Your Stuff’

The San Francisco 49ers featured one of the top defenses in the NFC during the 2023 season. But even the 49ers defense will have their hands full with Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

That’s the message San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered to the media on January 24 seemingly in the form of a warning to his own players.

“When they give [Jared Goff] a good scheme. When he’s got good people around him, Jared’s gonna always find the spot,” Shanahan told reporters. “He’s as accurate as any quarterback I’ve seen. He can play at a very top level.

“If you sit and make things easy for him, he will gash you. I’ve seen it over and over. Whether he’s with the Rams, whether he’s with Detroit. That’s why he challenges you.

“You better be on your stuff, or he can embarrass you fast.”

Goff has certainly been on his game the past two weeks. He posted a 74.3% completion percentage while averaging 8.1 yards per attempt with 3 touchdowns and zero interceptions in playoff victories against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

49ers LB Fred Warner Also Praises Lions QB Jared Goff

Shanahan wasn’t the only member of the 49ers to significantly praise Goff on January 24. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner referred to the Lions quarterback as in the top tier at his position in the entire league.

“Not to say that he wasn’t good when we played him back when he was with the Rams, but I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league right now with the way that he’s playing,” Warner told reporters. “I think he finished, what, top three in passing yards this season.

“I think, just the delivery of the football, his decisiveness, obviously with the amount of playmakers that he has on that side. I think he’s the one that’s leading that group.”

Goff finished second in passing yards with 4,575 during the 2023 regular season. Only Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had more.

Goff also threw for 30 touchdowns. It was the first time he had 30 touchdowns in a season since Goff took the Rams to the Super Bowl during the 2018-19 campaign.

Goff Raves About 49ers Linebackers

It’s safe to say Goff and the 49ers have a mutual respect for one another. While he spoke to reporters on January 25, Goff also significantly praised Warner and the other 49ers linebackers.

“I’ve been fortunate, or unfortunate enough, to be on the other side of the ball from them for quite some time,” Goff said of Warner and fellow 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. “They’re really good. They’re both very smart, fast and play sideline to sideline. They’re both involved in the run game and pass game.

“I have a lot of respect for both of those guys.”

Goff has faced the 49ers nine times in his career with eight of those matchups coming when he played for the Rams. In those nine games, Goff posted a 3-6 record with a 6.4 yards per pass average, 17 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

The Lions will be facing the 49ers in their first NFC championship game since 1992. For the 49ers, though, they are in their fourth NFC championship of the past five years.

Kickoff will occur at Levi’s Stadium on 6:30 pm ET.